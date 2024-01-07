Survivor 46: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Survivor season 46 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, February 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. For the first time, the upcoming season is expected to feature an increased episode duration, the return of old-school favorite contestants, as well as record-making competition. The episodes will air exclusively on CBS and can also be streamed on Paramount+.

The first two episodes of Survivor season 46 will be two hours in duration, following which the rest of the episodes will stick to a ninety-minute format. The show's host and well-known celebrity, Jeff Probst, reportedly expressed his excitement for the forthcoming season and said that viewers of the most recent installment will have a lot to look forward to, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Filming for the upcoming instalment was presumably completed by June 2023, according to a report by Parade. The season will run for 26 days instead of the 39 days of the previous 40 seasons, in keeping with the "new era" tradition.

What's the latest buzz around Survivor season 46?

Eighteen Survivor season 46 cast members' identities are yet to be formally revealed by CBS. The latest news in this direction is expected to surface soon, according to ScreenRant.

Nevertheless, viewers saw their first glimpses of the contestants from the upcoming season during the season 45 finale. In keeping with the network's 50% diversity requirement, the teaser showcased contestants from a variety of backgrounds and all walks of life.

CBS implemented a policy in 2020, requiring that half the cast of its reality TV shows be BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or People of Color). This came after June 2019, when a group of Black Survivor alumni shared their experiences and challenges as minorities on the show, motivated by the Black Lives Matter movement and conversations about anti-racist practices.

Filming for the upcoming season took place on Fiji's Mamanuca Islands. That's where the show has been filming since its 33rd season in 2016. An end date for the upcoming season has not yet been announced.

On the other hand, if it follows the same thirteen-week broadcast schedule as previous seasons, we should anticipate the finale on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

What happened in Survivor season 45?

Dee Valladares lifted the trophy and went on to become the winner of the previous season. She credited a string of lucky circumstances that finally worked in her favor for her incredible victory on the show. Recognizing these unanticipated turns of events during the final Tribal Council, she felt that it would have been challenging to be the winner without them.

By skillfully placing herself at the center of the Reba tribe, Dee was able to gain a majority and control the dynamics of the game after the merger. By the time the play was almost over, Dee was in a better position than Austin and Basile. She did this by protecting her closest supporters, whom she saw as both vital numerical support and shields.

Dee performed exceptionally well, winning most of the show's immunity tasks. With a strong survival instinct and a clever strategic mind that helped her overcome hardship, Dee cemented her place on the last season of the CBS show. Her capacity to manage eliminations demonstrated a certain kind of equilibrium, which helped her ultimately win the competition.