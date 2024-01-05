CBS's Watson: Everything we know so far about the Sherlock-free medical drama

CBS has greenlit a brand-new medical drama series, Watson, straight out of the world of Sherlock Holmes.

The upcoming drama from the popular television network will star Morris Chestnut as the iconic companion of Sherlock Holmes, Dr. John Watson. Chestnut is known for his role as Ricky in Boyz n the Hood, released in 1991.

The actor’s entry into the new medical drama as the iconic companion of Sherlock Holmes marks a new milestone in his career. As the new series featuring Chestnut has the lead getting announced, let's delve deeper into the show’s storyline, cast, and more.

Watson: Synopsis, cast, and more explored

According to Variety, the storyline for the show will follow the events one year after Sherlock Holmes was killed by his enemy Moriarty. As per Variety, the synopsis for the medical drama reads:

“Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resume his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though—Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.”

Given the synopsis of the show, it will focus on a faceoff between Moriarty and Watson. The series is a medical drama, which means that it will also show his career as a doctor treating “rare disorders.”

Morris Chestnut will be the lead of the show. Born on January 1, 1969, Chestnut is a Hollywood actor known for Boyz n the Hood (1991), The Enemy Within (2019), Nurse Jackie (2009–2015), Rosewood (2015–2017), The Resident (2018–2023), The Best Man (1999), The Best Man Holiday (2013), and The Best Man: The Final Chapters (2022).

Apart from starring in the series as the lead character, Chestnut will also serve as an executive producer for the upcoming show.

Craig Sweeny serves as the show creator and will also be the showrunner, developing the series for consecutive episodes. Sweeny’s earlier work included writing and producing the science fiction television series The 4400 and Limitless. He's also known for Medium, Dr Vegas, Elementary and Star Trek: Discovery. Along with Chestnut, he will also executive-produce the series.

Aaron Kaplan, Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will direct the first episode while also executive producing the series. CBS Studios will bankroll the series.

Talking about the series, the president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, told Variety:

“We are thrilled to feature such a beloved character from the world of Sherlock Holmes at the center of this series and have it brought to life by Morris Chestnut in a fresh and unexpected take on the immortal doctor. Craig Sweeny’s bold new vision for the complex Dr. Watson deftly interweaves rich character storytelling with edge-of-your-seat medical mysteries.”

According to reports, the show will be released during the broadcast season of 2024–2025.

It isn’t the first time that CBS has ordered a show based on the world of Sherlock Holmes, created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Earlier, the television network released Elementary, which was also based on Sherlock Holmes characters. The show, created by Robert Doherty, aired for seven seasons and 154 episodes from 2012 to 2019.