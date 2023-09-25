What did Charlamagne Tha God say about Drake? Morris Chestnut reference sparks hilarious reactions online

Drake and Charlamagne Tha God had much to say about each other in the past few days. The God's Plan rapper took to Instagram to call The Breakfast Club host an "off-brand Moriss Chestnut" on September 25, 2023.

The feud began with Charlamagne saying "nobody cared" about the rapper's latest single Slime You Out, on his Brilliant Idiots podcast. There was considerable hype about the song as it was a much-anticipated collaboration with the artist SZA.

However, the radio host believed the people were getting "to the lyrics on Monday" even though the song was released on Friday, September 15. He also took a dig at the rapper, saying the whole scenario did not seem "Drake-like!"

Charlamagne Tha God and Drake are taking turns to ridicule each other, and the internet reacts

On September 21, 2023, Charlamagne Tha God posted a new episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast with his co-host Andrew Schultz. Many A-list celebrities like Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and A$AP Rocky were mentioned. However, one particular artist's discussion received a lot of online attention, as per HIP HOP Dx.

Charlamagne and Andrew discussed Drake's new collaboration with SZA on the single Slime You Out. The Breakfast Club spoke about the Drake and SZA collaboration.

"What scares me, and it’s not a scare because Drake’s gonna be fine, Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared. The Drake and SZA record."

A production crew member disagreed with his statement saying, "People do like it." Charlagmagne Tha God explained himself and talked about the lyrics "Whipped and chained you like a slave." saying fans only started discussing the song three days after the song was released.

"I’m in the group chat and I’m like, ‘Damn, Drake put out this record Friday, and people just getting to the lyrics on Monday? That’s not Drake-like! He’s gonna be fine, regardless."

The media personality then continued slamming the Canadian artist's work, saying he expected a more "aggressive" and "harder" result for an album named For All The Dogs.

"I just think that also when you look at the album cover, and you hear the title, For All the Dogs, I think we were looking for something a little bit more harder, a little bit more aggressive. He came out with this slow joint with SZA."

Fans have reacted to the online feud, and some of the reactions are given below.

Drake, also known as Drizzy, replied to Charlamagne Tha God's comments on Instagram on September 25, 2023.

Drake's response to Charlamagne's comments about his music

Champagnepapi's reply to Charlamagne Tha God (Images via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Drake took to his Instagram account @champagnepapi's stories to respond to Charlamagne Tha God's latest digs. He posted a picture of the television host's 2022 Verywell Mind photoshoot and added a statement.

"In deep thought about how you the off-brand Morris Chestnut."

He made a comparison between Charlamagne and the Boyz n the Hood actor. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Drake went off on the radio host.

"Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type sh*t. Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f*cking goof."

Drizzy also posted two pictures of the media personality, one without a caption and one with a quote that read, “It’s 3 s*xual orientations out here.”

The insult was from a 2013 VladTV interview where Charlamagne Tha God praised the rapper and added the statement after s*xual orientations saying, "It’s gay, straight, and Drake." Charlamagne has not replied to Drake's comments yet.

The two have been at odds for years, with Charlamagne calling the rapper a "corny guy" and Drake using the Charlamagne Tha God's name in his lyrics on multiple songs, including Sandra's Rose [Alternate Version], Bang [remix], and Back to Back.