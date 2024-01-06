5 best TV shows ending in 2024

The new year is here and with a lot of excitement, but 2024 will also be the year where we will see a lot of great TV shows, which have kept us entertained over the years come to an end. While it has nothing to do with the year itself, their natural ends just happen to be in this year.

Nevertheless, this year will also mark the beginning of many great new shows, which can hopefully make up for the ones we lose this year. Still, some of the shows that have set 2024 as their end date are important shows with great past seasons, making it difficult for fans to move on.

So ahead of their respective premiere dates, here are five brilliant TV shows that are going to come to an end in 2024.

From Yellowstone to Young Sheldon: 5 brilliant TV shows reaching their conclusions in 2024

1) Yellowstone

Yellowstone is perhaps the biggest television show that is going to air its final chapter in 2024. Though things are unclear about this show's exact return and run, sources have confirmed that a November release is the most likely destination for the show.

The show is still underway with its fifth season, which aired the first part over a year ago. Fans are still looking for the exact details of this epic conclusion to the season.

2) You

While it initially seemed that You could have ended with any of the past two seasons, the Netflix drama has been renewed for a fifth and final season for 2024, which will also mark the absolute end for Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg.

The show was previously released in two parts, and the fifth season could follow the same pattern. An exact release date for the same is also yet to be announced.

3) Young Sheldon

CBS' long-running spinoff of one of its most popular shows, Young Sheldon, will also bid goodbye to the TV world this year. The show has been around for quite a long time now, with six seasons already under its belt.

The final season of the show is slated to premiere on Thursday, February 15, 2024, which will also bring a natural end to Sheldon's story by connecting it to that of Big Bang Theory. Most fans are ardently waiting for this conclusion and the eventual connection to one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

4) Superman & Lois

Even when a superhero show comes to a natural end on the CW channel, it still gives off a sad aftertaste, thanks to the many canceled shows on the network. For Superman & Lois, the story is coming to an end with a 10-episode final season, which is set for release sometime in 2024.

The long-drawn drama, which is among the most successful ones on the CW, has also been regarded as one of the best superhero dramas on television.

The final season reportedly suffered from a lot of budget cuts, and it will also see many of the regulars not returning for the final season.

5) Star Trek: Discovery

Rounding off the list is Star Trek: Discovery, the highly successful sci-fi drama that will return with its fifth and final season in April 2024. The series is among the many shows based around the Star Trek universe and is critically acclaimed in the industry.

Star Trek: Discovery kicked off in 2017 and has since been one of the most popular shows on Paramount+. Moreover, the final season has the duty of resolving many important arcs that the show started back in the first season.

For those who are in love with these shows, it is best to go through the previous seasons ahead of the respective release dates to enjoy the final seasons in their full element.