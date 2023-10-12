Star Trek: Prodigy finds new home on Netflix after initial cancelation

In an era where streaming wars are fiercer than ever, Netflix has made yet another strategic play, taking under its wing the once-dropped animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. This move reinforces Netflix's status as a rescuer of shows that still have untapped potential, promising fans another voyage into the vastness of the Star Trek universe.

Star Trek: Prodigy, primarily designed for the younger audience, is a unique spin-off in the vast expanse of the Star Trek universe. It blends the classic elements of Star Trek with contemporary animation, making it an ideal bridge for the next generation of Trekkies.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series sought to foster a new generation of Star Trek enthusiasts, ensuring that the rich legacy of interstellar adventures continues to captivate hearts and minds.

However, its journey was not without turbulence. Paramount+ had halted the series in its tracks, canceling it during the production of its second season.

This cancellation was part of a larger restructuring, with Prodigy joining the likes of other shows like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and The Game revival that were shown the door.

Star Trek: Prodigy - from Paramount+ to Netflix

The decision to cancel Star Trek: Prodigy by Paramount+ in June was surprising, given its in-house creation at CBS Studios. With strong backing from Alex Kurtzman, who is anchored at CBS Studios with a lucrative contract, Prodigy was visualized as a pivotal piece in the Star Trek puzzle.

Kurtzman's vision was to expand the boundaries of the Star Trek universe, aiming to enchant a younger demographic while still keeping the essence that older fans cherished.

Despite the setback at Paramount+, the show's essence and potential were undeniably strong.

This is evident in Netflix's decision to pick up the already-aired first season and commit to the completion and airing of the sophomore run. The first season is set to grace screens later this year, with the following season beaming down in 2024.

The heartfelt passion for Star Trek: Prodigy was not limited to corporate negotiations. Fans of the series showcased their unwavering support through a GoFundMe campaign.

This endeavor saw a plane with banners championing the show flying over several streaming service offices, including that of Netflix, in August.

Amidst the renewed hope, Alex Kurtzman and the Hageman brothers, co-showrunners of Prodigy, expressed their gratitude. They emphasized the strength of the Star Trek community, bound by the aspiration of constructing a promising future. Their statement beautifully captured the sentiment:

"We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us."

With a star-studded voice cast that includes names like Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, and others, Prodigy promises to be a unique gem in the Star Trek anthology. Kate Mulgrew, the voice behind Admiral Janeway, poignantly remarked,

"I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again."

This isn't Netflix's maiden venture in salvaging shows with promise. They've previously thrown a lifeline to series like Peacock's Girls5eva when it seemed lost in the vast ocean of content.

Star Trek: Prodigy's voyage from cancellation to resurrection is a testament to its potential and the undying spirit of its fans. As it sets its course on Netflix, it promises to be a beacon for both old fans and the next generation, reinforcing the legacy of the Star Trek universe.