Star Trek Infinite gameplay revealed at Summer Game Fest: release window, platforms, and more

Star Trek Infinite makes an exciting appearance at the Summer Game Fest 2023. A teaser trailer was presented, wherein an unidentified captain mentions they're entering hostile territory before his voice gets garbled and replaced by a threat that identifies as Borgs. Although there wasn't a lot of information released regarding this game during the showcase, we know a few things.

We do know that this will be a strategy game for the PC that Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment are working on. It has been several years since a Star Trek game was last released, so fans will have something to look forward to.

When does Star Trek Infinite release

There isn't any information regarding the exact release date of Star Trek Infinite yet, or at least it wasn't announced during the Summer Game Fest showcase. However, fans of the Star Trek franchise or anyone interested in this game can look forward to a full reveal on Picard Day or June 16th, 2023.

Console players will need to hold their breaths since there hasn't been any news or confirmation whatsoever about Star Trek Infinite being available outside of PC. However, everything regarding this game has been vague as of right now.

Based on the brief Star Trek Infinite teaser trailer, we know there will be four playable factions: the Klingons, the Romulan, the Cardassian, and the Federation. As a strategy game, it is safe to assume that each of the playable factions will have its own strengths and weaknesses, and it will be up to players to decide which faction will cater to their style of play the best as they take on the Borgs.

Paradox Interactive is known for making solid strategy games with prominent titles such as Cities: Skylines and its upcoming sequel Cities: Skylines 2, the Hearts of Iron series, and the Crusader Kings series, among many others.

Fans looking forward to Star Trek Infinite can rest easy and be confident that this game is in good hands due to the long list of great strategy titles published by Paradox Interactive. Moreover, they already have some prior experience developing a sci-fi strategy game with Stellaris.

It is important to note that there is no info on whether Star Trek Infinite will have the same combat mechanics as Stellaris. However, it is safe to assume that the upcoming Star Trek game will most likely have deeper combat mechanics due to the nature of the Star Trek franchise itself.

Nimble Giant Entertainment, the other publisher attached to this upcoming title, also has a few games to their name. The first-person shooter Hellbound, an MMO called Champion of Regnum, two multiplayer shooters called Quantum League and Drone Strike Force, and the 4X strategy game Master of Orion. The latter is a spacefaring and exploration strategy game, and it is available on Steam.

It is safe to say that both developers have had prior experience in developing sci-fi strategy games. Paradox has Stellaris, while Nimble Giant Entertainment has Master of Orion. While it remains to be seen if any elements from these two games will be implemented into Star Trek Infinite, fans hoping for a great Star Trek game can look forward to good things if the reception for both Stellaris and Master of Orion is any indication.

