What is Superpower on Paramount+ all about? Release date, trailer, and more

Sean Penn's new war documentary, Superpower, is slated to arrive on September 18, 2023, on Paramount+. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the series will have an approximate runtime of 2 hours.

The documentary explores the early stages of the Ukraine War and offers insight into the leadership and tenacity of the Ukrainian people through interviews with President Zelensky and other Ukrainian politicians.

A sharp reminder of the human cost of war is also shown by the footage, which shows the devastation and turmoil brought on by the battle. The series is ultimately a tale about the resilience of the human heart, the strength of the human spirit, and the will to fight for freedom.

The official synopsis of the documentary, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Superpower tells the story of how Sean Penn heads to Ukraine to learn more about comedic actor turned president, Volodymyr Zelensky. It was to be an amusing film – it has turned into a document of history."

It further reads,

When Penn was brought into an undisclosed bunker in the Presidential Palace, the Russian invasion had begun. Penn talked to President Zelensky as explosions rocked the city. He became an inadvertent front-row witness to this historic ‘David and Goliath’ struggle. Through moments of levity, inspiration and on the ground storytelling, it becomes clear that Ukraine’s Superpower lies in the strength of its leader, its people, and ultimately, its heart."

The series is written by Volodymyr Selenskyi and directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman, with Billy Smith, Danny Gabai, Lauren Terp, Jenia Bilous, Eric Weinrib, and Sergei Bespalov acting as the executive producers. The docuseries is distributed by Projected Picture Works, See It Now Studios, Endeavor Content, Aldamisa Entertainment, Vice Studio Content, and Fifth Studios.

Superpower promises to be a thought-provoking watch

From the Russian buildup to the actual invasion, the trailer for Superpower gives viewers a look at the early stages of the Ukraine war. It includes a video of Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Ukrainian people as well as images of the carnage and anarchy there. Sean Penn is seen speaking with Zelensky and other Ukrainian government representatives.

The Paramount+ documentary looks to be a powerful and poignant one about the human cost of war, based on the trailer. Both the tenacity and resiliency of the Ukrainian people and the cruelty of the Russian invasion will be talked about at length and will probably serve as a sobering reminder of the value of liberty and democracy.

The trailer includes some intimate scenes of Penn during his journey in addition to footage of Zelensky and other Ukrainian authorities. He is shown discussing the battle with his loved ones and friends and also finding it difficult to comprehend what he is seeing. These intimate scenes increase the trailer's emotional effect and provide an insight into the human cost of the conflict.

Overall, Superpower's trailer provides a strong and poignant introduction to the documentary. It will undoubtedly be an impactful and thought-provoking documentary that appeals to viewers all across the world.

