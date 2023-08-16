"That's wild after asking to send another $24 billion to Ukraine": Joe Biden's $700 Maui relief payments spark widespread outrage

The President of the United States Joe Biden was slammed online after he announced only a couple of hundred dollars as an emergency payment to the survivors of Maui's deadly wildfires. On August 14, the 80-year-old politician, who has faced backlash for his handling of the disaster, announced a relief package that includes temporary housing and cash for the suffering people.

“We're laser-focused on getting aid to survivors, including Critical Needs Assistance: a one-time $700 payment per household offering relief during an unimaginably difficult time. We have staff on the ground dedicated to helping survivors navigate the registration process.”

On Monday, the number of casualties from the worst wildfires in US history surpassed 100, with thousands of people left homeless and roughly $7 billion in economic damage. Hundreds of people are still missing, as per Associated Press.

As per an August 15 statement released by the White House, it was confirmed that the relief package was only available to Maui residents who lost their homes and had critical needs. It's unclear how many Hawaiians will be qualified, given that 2,200 structures were damaged and 1,200 families sought refuge in emergency shelters over the weekend.

The not-so-generous relief package for Maui wildfires survivors by President Joe Biden did not sit right with several netizens, as one of them commented:

Internet reacts to Joe Biden's financial package amount for Maui wildfires survivors

After Joe Biden's announced a $700 relief package for the survivors of the Maui wildfires, the Internet was furious. Several users slammed the politician for allotting only $700 per household in comparison to the billions of dollars sent to Ukraine amidst its crisis with Russia.

Others said that such responses will make sure Joe Biden does not get re-elected again, and some users slammed the people who voted for him in the first place.

The economic package comes after Joe Biden was criticized for spending time on the beach on August 13, and said "no comments" to reporters when they asked about his comments on the Maui wildfires.

During a momentary deviation from his scripted speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, President Biden appeared to search for the name of Maui, referring to it as "the one where you see on television all of the time."

“I apologize because I try very hard to keep my speeches between 15 and 18 minutes, but I got to talk a little bit about Hawaii.”

As of writing, Joe Biden has not commented on the amount of economic package allotted to the people of Maui.