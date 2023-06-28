Netflix's You season 5: Tentative release information, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Prepare yourself for the ultimate conclusion of Joe Goldberg's twisted saga in the fifth and final season of You, set to debut in 2024. Penn Badgley, the star of the series, hinted at the return of a familiar face from Joe's past during a video released at Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil.

The popular show, based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, revolves around Joe, a book-loving, hopeless romantic with a dark obsession for stalking and murdering the women he claims to love. Anyone who stands in his way is also done away with.

You has seen its audience grow steadily over the first four seasons, with each season accumulating more viewing hours than the previous one. As fans eagerly await the fifth season, speculations about the cast and potential storylines are rife.

You season 5 tentative release date and plot details

Season 5 of the show is expected to premiere sometime in the second half of 2024. The thrilling narrative has taken Joe from New York to Los Angeles in Season 2, followed by the suffocating suburbs of San Francisco in Season 3 and, most recently, London in Season 4.

In London, the genre-hopping drama presented a gripping whodunit that exposed Joe's true nature as a morally corrupt man. This realization, which he had long avoided, led Joe to return to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate and a dangerous new lease on life.

The upcoming season will delve into Joe's acceptance of his fundamentally immoral nature, a prospect that excites Badgley. As Joe prepares to confront the consequences of his past actions, numerous loose ends loom over his Big Apple homecoming.

In a video released by Badgley, snippets of several individuals whom Joe has wronged throughout the previous four seasons are shown, including the falsely imprisoned Dr. Nicky, orphaned Ellie, and the affluent Conrads.

However, Badgley remains tight-lipped about which of Joe's surviving victims will resurface in season 5. Before season 4 premiered, Badgley expressed enthusiasm about exploring this new iteration of Joe, emphasizing the potential for character evolution.

Joe Goldberg returns in You season 5

While no official announcements have been made in regards to other cast members, Penn Badgley is confirmed to reprise his role as Joe Goldberg. The teaser unveiled at the TUDUM event sparked speculation about Jenna Ortega returning as Ellie.

Fans are eager to discover which loose ends from Joe's past will be explored in the final chapter of his story. As Joe sets up his new life in New York, viewers can anticipate his encounters with familiar faces and the challenges that lie ahead.

The final season of You will continue its tradition of introducing new characters who will undoubtedly play significant roles in Joe's twisted world. These newcomers could include potential love interests, adversaries, or individuals who have their own dark secrets.

As the release date for the fifth season of You approaches, more details will likely emerge, including official cast announcements, plot teasers, and trailers. Until then, fans can only speculate about the fate of their favorite characters and the ultimate outcome of Joe Goldberg's dark journey.

With the series known for its shocking twists and intense psychological drama, fans can expect a gripping and suspenseful narrative in the final season.

