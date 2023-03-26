Internet relieved as Netflix series You to end with season 5: "Plot was starting to wear a little thin"

You, the highly successful hit crime thriller series on Netflix, has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The series, starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, has gained immense popularity and developed a dedicated following around the world due to its arresting plotline, unexpected twists, and exceptional acting by Badgley.

On March 24, 2023, Netflix took to Twitter to announce the show's renewal for season 5 as well as to declare the upcoming fifth season as the series' final season. Netflix also revealed in the same Twitter post that season 5 will be released in 2024.

Since Netflix announced the news, it has received a lot of attention from fans of the show, who are quite satisfied and happy with the series ending with season 5, as they believe the plot has dragged on for too long. Here's one of the fans' reactions to the news:

Fans took to Twitter to express their relief as You will come to an end with its upcoming season 5

By the looks of the tweets posted by users, it is quite understandable that followers of You are quite relieved that the show will end with season 5, as they do not want the story to get even more dragged out. Fans are also curious about Joe Goldberg's fate. Take a look at some of the audience reactions to the news below:

The new season will see a change in showrunners. Sera Gamble, who co-developed the series alongside Greg Berlanti, has served as the showrunner for the last 4 seasons. However, in season 5, she will be stepping down from the position to focus on new shows. Justin W. Lo and Michael Foley, executive producers for the show, will act as showrunners for the upcoming season.

Gamble said in a statement while talking about leaving the position of the showrunner for You season 5:

"As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,"

She further stated:

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You’ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

The first part of You season 4 was released on Netflix on February 9, 2023, while the second part premiered on March 9, 2023. The cast list for the show's season 4 includes:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Galvin

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran

Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose

Lukas Gage as Adam Pratt

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm Harding

Adam James as Elliot Tannenberg

Aidan Cheng as Simon Soo

Watch season 4 of You, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

