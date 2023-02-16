What time will You season 4 part 2 air on Netflix? Trailer, release date, plot and more details explored

Season 4 part 2 of Netflix's You will premiere on Thursday, March 9, at 3.00 AM ET. Part 1 of the recently released season, which consists of five episodes, was released on February 9.

You stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck, Luca Padovan as Paco, Zach Cherry as Ethan Russell, Shay Mitchell as Peach Salinger, Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn, Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves, Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves, James Scully as Forty Quinn, Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone, Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn, Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy and several others.

Like part 1, part 2 of season 4 will have five episodes too. In total, the entire season will have ten episodes.

You season 4 part 2 will supposedly see Love Quinn make an appearance

In part 1 of the current season, we saw Joe discover that "Eat the Rich Killer" was none other than Rhys Montrose. The latter has managed to influence Joe and get him back to taking lives, even though he hates doing it. However, if he refuses to do it, he is going to get killed.

Here is the trailer for the concluding part of the season.

The official description of this part of the show, according to the trailer, just reads as:

"Bloody hell breaks loose."

From the trailer, we learn that even though Rhys Montrose has trapped Joe in his own way, he is sympathetic towards him. He even considers Joe a family member and loves and cares for him like blood, saying:

"I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to. I care about you, Joe."

Despite Joe's claims that he is not some cold-blooded psychopath, the trailer then shows him digging a grave, probably to bury a body. But that is not even the shocking part.

The trailer then shows Joe walking into a room where a woman is seen reading a book. The book is covering her face but when she lowers it, it is revealed to be Love Quinn. She was Joe's wife who supposedly died at the end of season 3.

She looks at Joe and says:

"Hi Joe."

This is where the trailer ends.

What is You all about?

Season 1 of You was released in 2018. The show follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager who gets obsessed with people, especially a woman he has a massive crush on. His obsession becomes so lethal that he resorts to murder and killing. His most special skill is stalking.

The official synopsis of the show's season 1 read as:

"YOU, a Netflix Original Series, is the riveting and hypnotic story of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), an obsessive yet brilliant New Yorker, who exploits today’s technology to win the heart of Beck (Elizabeth Lail) amid the growing suspicions of her best friend Peach (Shay Mitchell)."

It continues:

"Joe transforms himself from stalker to boyfriend while doing whatever it takes to eliminate all obstacles standing in his way — even if it means murder. Set in today’s 24/7 hyper-connected world, YOU explores how vulnerable we all are to stalking and manipulation online and in real life."

You was developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The long list of executive producers includes Marcos Siega, Gina Girolamo, Les Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, Sera Gamble, Greg Berlanti, Lee Toland Krieger, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, Azalea Brooke, David Madden, Justin W. Lo, Neil Reynolds and John Scott.

Season 4 part 2 of You will premiere on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 3.00 am ET on Netflix.

