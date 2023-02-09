Who is Ed Speleers? Meet the actor who plays Rhys Montrose in You season 4

Actor Ed Speleers will next be seen playing the role of Rhys Montrose in Netflix's highly anticipated You season 4. The character is a rebellious and unorthodox writer who strikes up a friendship with the protagonist, Joe. He's set to play an important role in the upcoming season of the series.

The 34-year-old is a noted film and TV actor who's essayed quite a few memorable roles in recent years in television and films. Part 1 of the fourth season of You premiered on Netflix on Thursday, February 9.

Ed Speleers' early life, other film and TV projects, role in You, and more details explored

Ed Speleers was born on April 7, 1988, in Chichester, West Sussex, England. His parents reportedly divorced when the actor was three years old. He was reportedly interested in acting at a young age and took part in various plays during his school days. Not many other details about his early childhood life are known.

Ed Speleers made his debut in Stefen Fangmeier's fantasy film Eragon, wherein he played the titular role, a performance for which he received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Ed Speleers later went on to play key roles in various shows and films like Jiro Shirasu: Man of Honor, Witchville, and many more. One of his most popular roles was in Downtown Abbey, wherein he portrayed the character of Jimmy Kent.

His other notable roles came in Remainder, Alice Looking Through the Glass, and many more. He also played the role of a police officer in Lars Von Trier's critically acclaimed thriller movie The House That Jack Built.

In You season 4, Ed Speleers portrays the character of Rhys Montrose, who plays a major role in the upcoming installment. Here's a short description of the character, according to Netflix's Tudum:

"Born into poverty, Rhys had a traumatic early life before attending Oxford and making all the right friends. Now, he moves easily in any social circle, while also seeing through those around him. He doesn’t have much time for partying, though –– he enjoys staying in touch with his eccentric circle of university friends. After all, they were there for him in his troubled youth."

About You season 4's cast, plot, and more details

The fourth season of You finds Joe Goldberg in London as he desperately looks to start a new life, but the journey isn't as simple as he thought it could be. Here's a short description of the new season, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.''

The cast is led by Penn Badgley, with Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers, and Lukas Gage, among various others, playing pivotal supporting roles. The first three seasons have received highly positive reviews from critics, naturally increasing the anticipation among fans for the fourth installment.

You can watch all the episodes of You season 4 Part 1 on Netflix.

