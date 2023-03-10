You season 4 part 2 on Netflix: Who plays Tom Lockwood?

You season 4 part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. The second part of season 4, which started airing on March 9, 2023, has five episodes. In the season finale, fans saw Joe Goldberg committing the ultimate act to ensure he never returns to his old ways.

The “act” was connected to a character called Tom Lockwood, played by actor Greg Kinnear. Before Kinnear appeared as Lockwood in part two, he was name-dropped and described, albeit in harsh words.

Lockwood was a powerful “activist investor” and Kate Galvin's father. Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie) is Goldberg's love interest in season 4. Kate described him as a “despicable person,” and “the worst man alive,” further comparing him to Attila the Hun.

To note, Attila, the King and Chieftain of the Hunnic Empire, was one of the feared nemesis of the Eastern and Western Roman Empires. So when Kate compared her own father to the slain emperor, fans understood the intense hatred she had for him and also got a whiff of how scheming the character of Lockwood was.

Greg Kinnear who plays Tom Lockwood in You season 4 part 2, is a multi-award-nominated actor

Greg Kinnear, an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee, featured in just two episodes of You season 4 part 2, but this was not a fleeting appearance. His character Tom Lockwood is a crucial pivot to a possible turnaround of Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) characterization.

Of course, the season 4 finale of You, The Death of Jonathan Moore, left a cliffhanger, thus keeping the door open for a fifth season. However, Lockwood, who may not return next season, was important for Joe's life going forward. In such a case, having someone as experienced as Kinnear playing that role, was a fitting call indeed.

Kinnear is a veteran performer who dabbles between films, TV, and other things with equal ease. Viewers will remember his performances in movies like As Good as It Gets (1997), Sabrina (1995), You've Got Mail (1998), and Nurse Betty (2000). He also appeared in films like Someone like You (2001), We Were Soldiers, Auto Focus (2002), Little Miss Sunshine, Invincible (2006), and Misbehaviour (2020), among others.

He has played notable parts in Friends Modern Family, Talk Soup, House of Cards, the miniseries The Stand and The Kennedys, and Rake, among others. In Friends, he featured in one of the most iconic break-ups of the show.

At the 70th Academy Awards, the Indiana native was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category. The trophy was won by the late Robin Williams, who played Dr. Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting.

The 1997 film also gave him a Golden Globe Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture category. He received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his execution in The Kennedys and Modern Family. The former got him a Screen Actors Guild Award or SAG Awards nod in 2011 as well.

He was last seen in Crisis (2021) as Dean Geoff Talbot and has Sight in the pipeline where he will play the character of Misha Bartnovsky. As for TV appearances, before You, he was seen on Apple TV+’s crime drama miniseries Black Bird.

Last year, Greg Kinnear also ventured into Broadway and played the role of Atticus Finch in the theatrical adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird.

All episodes of You can currently be watched on Netflix.

