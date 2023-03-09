You season 4 part 2 ending explained: What happened to Joe?

You season 4 became the first installment of the long-running series to be released in two parts.

After the first part effectively generated enough curiosity by taking the series in a completely different direction, the new part changed the dynamic once again to bring in Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), which the viewers are all too familiar with.

You season 4 part 2 could be considered the most twisted one in the line, even compared to its previous seasons that saw Joe embark on impossible, and quite frankly unbelievable, murderous streaks. This season did justice to that aspect of the story and brought back ample excitement and an electric pace to the story.

With so much happening all around You season 4 part 2, it is quite difficult to keep track. But it all ended with Joe still in a position to continue into another season.

Disclaimer- Major spoilers ahead

You season 4 part 2 ending: What happened in the finale?

Before the finale, viewers were treated to a big reveal about Joe. It turned out that he was hallucinating the murderous incarnation of Rhys (Ed Speleers) while committing the murders himself. He was also going through a complete psychotic breakdown.

The final episode opened with perhaps Badgley's best performance in the series so far. He was planning to die by suicide, thereby taking the murderous version of himself along with him. In a Fight Club-like sequence, Joe started mentally fighting his other self. Meanwhile, Rhys's body was also discovered.

Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) told her boyfriend Eddie (Brad Alexander) about Professor Jonathan Moore's real identity and about Marienne being kept in the signature glass box. But when they arrived at the scene, it turned out that the glass box and Marienne were both missing.

Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), meanwhile, found out that her father had been controlling her for a long time. This led to Joe developing a grudge against Tom Lockwood (Greg Kinnear). Joe ultimately managed to kill Lockwood while still under the impression of being Rhys.

After this, Joe decided to kill the made-up Rhys by killing himself. He went to the bridge and jumped into the River Thames. This seemed to be the end for Joe but You always has more surprises at the end.

As the episode neared its conclusion, it was revealed that Joe is alive in a hospital and that Kate had taken care of all the loose ends with her wealth (quite conveniently). She revealed that she knew he killed Rhys, but she covered that up as well.

It was also revealed that Marienne isn't actually dead. She masterminded her escape with Nadia by faking her death. Nadia also managed to break into Joe's apartment to gather evidence, but Joe managed to outsmart her by killing Eddie and pinning his death on her.

Finally, with Kate's help, Joe started to rehabilitate his image and start a new life back in New York City. A combination of bribery, hacking, and other illegal activities made sure that Joe would once again be free to continue his streak, given the chance.

You season 4 ended with Joe and Kate starting a new life together, leaving behind all the destruction that they caused.

