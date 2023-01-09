You season 4 trailer: 3 major takeaways

You season 4 is all set to premiere on February 9, 2023. The hit Netflix show has been around for quite some time now and has so far captivated fans enough with its intriguing premise and page-turner thrill in every episode. The first season premiered back in September 2018, and now after three seasons of intense drama, the trailer for the fourth season has just dropped, making fans wonder about the future of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

"Heartbreak is always the catalyst for a new path," says Joe Goldberg in the trailer. The trailer for the fourth season introduced a lot of new things, like a new setting in Europe and a premise that will see the hunter being hunted. You is no stranger to big twists and lingering mysteries, making the trailer all the more intriguing.

You season 4 trailer: Three major takeaways from Joe's new adventure

1) A new place, a new name, a new circle

YOU @YouNetflix Joe's inner thoughts are about to have a field day with this crew. Joe's inner thoughts are about to have a field day with this crew. https://t.co/mSmakTomCz

The first thing that any fan would notice in the trailer for You is the completely different setting of the show. The previous season already indicated that Joe ran away from his hometown of California to start a new life, leaving his "messy" past behind.

The trailer shows Joe with the new identity of Professor Jonathan Moore, who teaches in London and has a circle of wealthy friends. The trailer also sees Joe Goldberg making a remark that he is enjoying his life as an educator in Europe. However, this would surely not last for long, as is also seen in the trailer.

2) A thematic change in the season

Other than the overall setting, it seems the new season of You will also see Joe in a completely new role. He is seen in the midst of an almost Sherlockian investigation. With Joe playing detective in the bustling city of London, the numerous eccentric characters are meant to provide a completely new tone to the series.

The characters, costumes, and camera work also seem very reminiscent of investigative thriller shows. There are some things that still remain, however, like Joe's addiction to stalking. The trailer also shows him trying not to walk down that path again.

3) The hunter becomes the prey

Pop Base @PopBase Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg will be the one getting stalked in Season 4 of ‘YOU.’ Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg will be the one getting stalked in Season 4 of ‘YOU.’ https://t.co/g3GmeAMTl7

The biggest twist and revelation in the trailer for season 4 is how Joe is now the victim of stalking. The trailer cleverly introduces a murder mystery where members of the elite group are being murdered. It then suddenly shows Joe receiving a text from a probable stalker, effectively reversing the entire cycle of how the show began.

You started off by showing Joe's obsessive nature and the extremes he could go to for his 'supposed' love. This new season will completely change the dynamic and finally see Joe feel the fear that he caused in other people.

While Badgley and Tati Gabrielle reprise their roles, season 4 will introduce an entirely new cast which includes Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

You season 4 will be broken down into two parts, with the first part debuting on February 9, 2023, and the second one coming a month later.

