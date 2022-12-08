“Looking good with the beard”: You fans impressed with Joe Goldberg's new look in season 4 cast photos

Netflix recently released character photos from its hit psychological thriller You and main lead Joe Goldberg’s (played by Penn Badgley) bearded look has left fans in awe.

The OTT giant shared three photos featuring the charming yet twisted stalker on Twitter and each showed one side of Goldberg, who is now Professor Jonathan Moore.

Netflix @netflix New city. New name. Same Joe?



Here’s your first look at You Season 4! New city. New name. Same Joe? Here’s your first look at You Season 4! https://t.co/wRHVs3i7jI

While the first photo seems to indicate an intimate moment between Goldberg and a woman, the second one shows Moore lecturing a class, and a third shows Goldberg testing the tensile strength of a wire. In all the images, Badgley is sporting a beard, which left You fans drooling over his look.

Netizens flooded Netflix's Twitter post with several comments. In the previous three seasons of You, Joe Goldberg donned a clean-shaven look, so this surely comes as a refreshing change.

The fourth edition of the popular TV series will be split into two, with part one arriving at 3 am EST on February 9, 2023, and the second part arriving exactly a month later on March 9, 2023.

Goldberg's bearded look in You leaves fans awestruck

Set in London, You season four does not have a trailer yet. In its teaser, which was released on September 24, viewers learned that Goldberg has a new identity and has set base in London after having “gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond.”

Before its February premiere, Netflix released posters of characters from You that will get featured in the upcoming season on December 6. Among all, Goldberg’s images left everyone especially impressed.

Check out some of these reactions below:

💜👑 @morenonaomi5 can't wait to keep up with the story @netflix He be looking fine asf with that beardcan't wait to keep up with the story @netflix He be looking fine asf with that beard💯 can't wait to keep up with the story

Predaluck @Predaluck @netflix Hopefully this time he finds true love @netflix Hopefully this time he finds true love 🙌

∀uᴉʇuǝʅɐʌ @almightyvaIen @netflix can i be a love interest in season five pls @netflix can i be a love interest in season five pls

Did Netflix release other You characters' posters?

Alongside Goldberg’s three posters, the streaming giant also released photos of Ed Speelers as Rhys, Lukas Gage as Adam, Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia, and Charlotte Ritchie as Kate.

Netflix @netflix Now, let’s introduce this year’s new blood:



Ed Speelers as Rhys

Lukas Gage as Adam

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Now, let’s introduce this year’s new blood:Ed Speelers as Rhys Lukas Gage as AdamAmy-Leigh Hickman as NadiaCharlotte Ritchie as Kate https://t.co/GmMuU6AUm9

Posters of Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Stephen Hagan as Malcolm, Dario Coates as Connie, Eve Austin as Gemma, Ben Wiggins as Roald, and Niccy Lin as Sophie were displayed on Netflix’s Twitter post as well.

Netflix @netflix @lukasgage

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Aidan Cheng as Simon

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm @AmyLHickman Ozioma Whenu as BlessingTilly Keeper as Lady PhoebeAidan Cheng as SimonStephen Hagan as Malcolm @lukasgage @AmyLHickman Ozioma Whenu as BlessingTilly Keeper as Lady PhoebeAidan Cheng as SimonStephen Hagan as Malcolm https://t.co/nGxzyWZ5r4

Reports suggest that You season four will take off after Goldberg ends his relationship with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), shown in the season three climax. He then moves to London to pursue his latest crush, a no-nonsense librarian, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).

However, he also develops sadistic romantic feelings towards Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), an art gallery director.

What to expect in season 4?

Season 4 was announced on October 13, 2021, two days before the ten-part You season three hit the OTT platform. Sera Gamble, who has remained the showrunner since season one, will return for this edition as well.

In the teaser, which lasts 1:34 minutes, Goldberg drops a hint as to what the upcoming season will offer, saying:

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs now. Not anymore… Allow me to reintroduce myself: I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond.”

The close cousin of fan-favorite serial killer/anti-hero Dexter Morgan (of the Showtime series Dexter) also shared with the viewers that he now plans to focus on “academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional.”

Netflix @netflix Class is in session and heads will enroll.



You Season 4 Part 1 drops February 9. Class is in session and heads will enroll. You Season 4 Part 1 drops February 9. https://t.co/NSUaQ9I3iS

Interestingly, Goldberg’s exploits may continue after the fourth season, as Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter last year:

“I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons.”

Alloy Entertainment, Berlanti Productions, A+E Studios, and Warner Bros. Television has bankrolled the project.

Poll : 0 votes