You season 4 review: A whole new angle makes the guilty pleasure more entertaining

You is one of those shows that may go down in the history of Netflix to be among the top entertaining and finest-made shows ever made. The popular series returned with Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg, a narcissistic, sociopathic stalker with almost too much space in his heart for love.

Like the previous seasons, this one also changed the pace, the story, and the characters around Joe. This time, however, the format has also changed, with only the first part being released on February 9.

While the new setting and new characters do give You season 4 a fresh breath of life, there is no escaping the fact that the series has, with all probability, overstayed its welcome. Those who like indulging in the selfish perversion of the main character will not find this to be an issue. But otherwise, the changes sometimes seem too rapid.

But it is also worth noting that this new Joe, who now goes by the name of Jonathan Moore, is a little too far off from the obsessive creep who became a pop culture icon. This is a fresh and interesting take on the character.

Netflix has so far released only five episodes of You season 4, but it is enough to see how the series is doing.

You season 4 review: A redemption song?

The beginning of the fourth season of You is tailored to give a glimpse at a very different Joe Goldberg, one who understands his problematic behavior. We should appreciate the fact that the man finally learned that killing people and obscure manipulations are problematic traits in a human being.

Beginning in London, where Joe Goldberg reaches following his latest obsession from season 3, the series soon jumps into the semi-satirical commentary of the people and the culture around. This is a tried and tested method for the show. This time, circling a group of super-rich friends from a prestigious British background, Joe is thrown into the mix with people he rather despises.

Anyhow, Joe's new identity sees him become a professor (rather easily) and mingling with the group as his own. Of course, he is drawn to another woman, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), an icy gallerist who is quite sharply different from the interests Joe has had in the past.

While this dynamic is good, it is quite inexplicable. Ritchie's heartfelt portrayal is one of the things that stands out in the five-episode haul of You season 4. Anyhow, with Joe trying hard not to get back to his usual ways, things take a turn to being more entertaining after the second episode.

A string of murders around this super-rich friends' group starts to materialize, throwing Joe into a completely different position, that of a detective. One of the things that You season 4 perfects is its drive for entertainment. Each episode is curated to be exciting, with an ample number of twists and something to take away from all of them. This keeps the pace quite brisk and the show entertaining through and through.

The new set of cast members also forms an interesting dynamic with Joe. Many other elements also manage to stand out, but it is a very different You that came before. This may be really good for viewers or really bad. It's hard to put this in a middle ground.

Anyhow, with ample entertainment and an interesting hook, season 4 is an intriguing watch. The second half of the series' season 4 may yet outdo this one. The first part of You season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

