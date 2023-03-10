Does Marienne return in You season 4 part 2?

The popular and gripping psychological thriller crime drama, You season 4, returned with the highly awaited part 2 on March 9, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, the first part of the series 4th season was released on February 9, 2023. Thus, it is safe to say that fans have been eagerly waiting for the 2nd part.

The series has garnered immense popularity among the audience due to its chilling and engrossing storylines. Fans also love the outstanding acting performance by the show's lead actor Penn Badgley, who plays the hopeless romantic serial killer Joe Goldberg.

The second part of You season 4 has been getting a lot of positive attention from the audience for its striking and jarring plot twists. It is especially getting appreciation for the twist at the end of episode 7, titled, Good Man, Cruel World. Ab Chao and Neil Reynolds have acted as writers for the episode, while Rachel Leiterman has acted as the director.

The episode is quite significant as it marks the astounding return of the character Marienne Bellamy portrayed by Tati Gabrielle. Without a shred of doubt, part 1 of You season 4 leads viewers to believe that Joe has let Marienne go and that she is living a happy life with her daughter in Paris.

However, episode 7 of part 2 proves that after all, Joe is incapable of changing.

You season 4 part 2 episode 7 will see the return of Marienne Bellamy very unexpectedly

The highly immersing episode 7 of You season 4 part 2 also introduces the audience to a brand new character named Tom Lockwood. Played by actor Greg Kinnear, Tom Lockwood is Kate Galvin's father.

In the episode, viewers see Lockwood visiting London, which makes his daughter Kate quite uneasy, and she decides to flee. However, Joe talks her into staying in London and the two go on to meet the man at a restaurant.

Just as he is shaking Lockwood's hand, Joe realizes he is in grave danger as not only does Tom know his real identity, but he also suspects him of the murder of his wife, Love Quinn.

Rhys wants Joe to kill Tom Lockwood. However, Joe does not want to hurt Tom as he wants to bring Rhys, Joe's nemesis, down, politically. However, Joe’s decision not to kill Tom does not last long as he learns that Rhys has been holding Marienne hostage.

Joe goes on to arrange a meeting with Lockwood where he gives Joe an offer he cannot refuse. After Rhys's fake memoir story is leaked, he leaves London to go to his former wife’s countryside house. It gives Joe a golden opportunity to get rid of him once and for all. Tom makes him the offer to fulfill his own political desires.

In return for getting rid of Rhys, Lockwood is willing to use his influence and eliminate any stateside legal issues preventing Joe from living as himself.

Where is Marienne Bellamy?

To end Rhys’s stalking and blackmail and save Marienne from his hands, Joe visits Tom's ex-wife's home. Joe goes on to torture him to gather information from him regarding Marienne. However, Rhys keeps insisting that he doesn't know. In a fit of extreme rage, Joe strangles Rhys to death.

While Joe is processing what he has done, Rhys re-appears in his imagination and tells him,

"We really do have Marienne in a cage."

The You season 4 episode then comes up with a shocking revelation. It ends with Nadia snooping inside an isolated building. When she opens the door of the building's basement, she finds a glass case similar to the one Joe owns. Nadia finds Marianne inside the cage.

Don't forget to watch part 2 of You season 4, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes