Fans are super excited about Young Sheldon finally coming to Netflix. The show is all about the hilarious and awkward adventures of a young boy named Sheldon Cooper, who's extremely smart but not so great at socializing. It's like an adorable little backstory to The Big Bang Theory and gives us a peek into Sheldon's early years.

Now that season 6 just finished airing on CBS and season 7 is coming soon, fans are wondering when they can binge-watch the latest episodes on Netflix. According to recent news, you can expect some seasons of the beloved show to be available on Netflix starting November 6, 2023.

When is Young Sheldon coming to Netflix? First four seasons' date announced

OTTention just tweeted the release date for Young Sheldon on Netflix. They confirmed that the show will be hitting the streaming platform on November 6, but unfortunately, only the first four seasons will be available to stream. This news has got fans even more hyped for the arrival of Seasons 5 and 6.

However, it isn't available on Netflix globally because of some elaborate licensing agreements. Unlike The Big Bang Theory, which you can stream on Netflix from almost anywhere, Young Sheldon is a bit more picky about where it's streaming. Right now, you can only watch it on Netflix in a few countries.

Netflix first got the rights to this show in the UK and Australia in October 2021 for the first three seasons. Italy and Switzerland joined in April 2022, but sadly, they don't have it anymore. On the bright side, Latin American fans had the show to come to their region in July 2023. As for everyone else, you'll need a Max subscription (formerly HBO Max) or Amazon Prime Video to watch Young Sheldon in your region.

When will Young Sheldon Seasons 5 and 6 drop on Netflix?

Fans can now enjoy the show's fifth season on Netflix in various countries. Canada got it in September 2022, Australia followed in February 2023, and the United Kingdom joined the fun on July 5, 2023. This means more exciting adventures with the young genius for everyone.

As for the sixth season, it aired on CBS in September 2022, but it took a bit longer for it to be available on Netflix in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. However, if we go by the release pattern of season 5, Canadian viewers should have access to the entire season by the end of 2023, while Australia and the United Kingdom will likely get it in 2024.

The new season of Sheldon Cooper's adventure is still keeping viewers hooked. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest seasons to come out on Netflix, loving the show's special appeal and incredible storytelling that has made it a cherished part of the streaming platform's huge collection.

Final thoughts

If you're a fan of Young Sheldon and love watching it, then get ready to be pumped for the upcoming seasons that will follow Sheldon Cooper's high school adventures. Seasons 5 and 6 are almost here, and fans can't wait any longer. If you're eager to catch Young Sheldon on Netflix, make sure you stay in the loop and mark those release dates on your calendar!

Note: The show isn't on Paramount+ since it's made by Warner Brothers Television for CBS, even though it's aired on CBS.