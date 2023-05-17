The Family Stallone release date, air time and more on Paramount+

The Family Stallone, Paramount+’s upcoming reality show will give fans an up and close look into the life of the famous actor Sylvester Stallone. The show is set to feature the three-time Academy nominee and legendary actor along with his family.

Paramount+’s press release states:

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. This new series starring Stallone's three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families."

All about The Family Stallone ahead of its season premiere

Sylvester Stallone is showing a whole new side of himself in the upcoming docuseries, The Family Stallone. The show will focus on the actor’s role as a husband and father as he gets ready to give fans an insight into his life behind the scenes.

Stallone and his daughters were seen promoting The Family Stallone during the Super Bowl commercial in February and told People magazine that the documentary will “shock people, for sure.”

He added:

"Because a lot of times people say, 'Oh reality TV?' and, you know, 'Does he need a job or something?'" he added in November. "I'm feeling I have this resurgence go on. My time for this will show me, what it's like, not when you're Oprah or retired. It's the ultimate home movie, I'll say."

He further emphasized on the importance of family and stated that it’s all that matters. He added that he wants his family to set their dreams and aspirations. Stallone continued that he’s not going to be around forever, and wants to embrace being cool.

The show will feature Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, and Scarlet Stallone.

The cast of The Family Stallone recently spoke about the Paramount+ show while in conversation with JoBlo Celebrity where the Rocky actor called the eight-part series the “ultimate home movie.”

He added that while his daughters aren’t married yet, but they’ll eventually go their separate ways and won’t be around or accessible to the parents. He added that it’s going to be a sad moment for both of them, especially Jennifer.

He continued:

"I wanted to get this on film, I wanted to share these moments while we have this particular time because this is my currency."

The daughters added that they don’t think they realized how much fun they had shooting The Family Stallone until they watched it back. They further added that it was fun for them to interview their father and have him share more of himself as he was comfortable talking to them.

Jennifer opened up about what it was like having cameras around the house all the time and she said that it was a little “nerve-wracking.”

She continued:

"I just wasn’t sure if I wanted everyone to see where you know, our bathroom, or you know it was, that too much to expose."

Tune in on May 17, 2023, at 3 am ET to watch the season premiere of The Family Stallone on Paramount+.

