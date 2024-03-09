The Challenge: All Stars season 4-Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The Challenge: All Stars season 4 is set to air on April 10, 2024, exclusively on Paramount Plus. Familiar faces from different reality TV shows will join the upcoming season to compete for the grand prize of $300,000.

The upcoming season 4 will feature “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers, and ex-lovers." They will all complete different tasks to get one step closer to their final reward.

The synopsis for the upcoming show according to The Challenge Wiki reads:

"The Challenge: All Stars 4 is the fourth installment in the All Stars series. The season features the return of some of the most memorable and recognizable names of The Challenge as they fight for a share of the grand prize."

Since the renewal of the show was announced, fans have been curious about the cast's personal lives and wondered if they can follow the stars on social media. This article will list the Instagram or X handles of the cast members of The Challenge: All Stars season four.

The Challenge: All Stars season 4 Cast

1) Veronica Portillo

The Challenge 2000 winner is returning for The Challenge: All Stars season 4. Veronica has previously appeared on The Road Rules: Semester at Sea, The Gauntlet, The Inferno, and All Stars season 3. She was also a part of the Final Reckoning and Champs Vx. Pros.

Fans can follow her on her official Instagram account @v_cakes.

2) Tyrie Ballard-Brown

The Challenge fans might know Tyrie Ballard-Brown from Battle of Exes, Rivals, The Island, and The Inferno season 3. He was a competing contestant on The Real World Denver.

He has more than 3k followers on his Instagram account, @tyrantbrown.

3) Tony Raines

Tony Raines made his very first appearance on The Real World: Skeletons but gained popularity after he appeared on Battle of Bloodline, Rivals season 3, and Invasion of Champions.

The Champs Vs. Stars season 2 winner and Vendettas finalist is back on The Challenge: All Stars and fans can follow him on Instagram @t-raines.

4) Tina Barta

The All Stars seasons 1 and 2 cast member is set to compete in season 4 as well. Tina was one of the contestants on The Road Rules: South Pacific, The Duel, Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet, and The Inferno season 2.

Fans can follow Tina on Instagram @tinabarta.

5) Syrus Yarbrough

This The Challenge: All Stars cast member has appeared on Extreme Challenge, The Real World: Boston, Inferno, and All Stars seasons 1 and 3. Syrus will be joining The Challenge: All Stars season 4.

Fans can follow him on Instagram @syrusmtv.

6) Steve Meinke

Expand Tweet

The sixth All Stars season 4 cast member is Steve who competed in season 2 of All Stars and has also competed on Road Rules: The Quest and The Gauntlet. He doesn't have a public Instagram account but fans can follow him on X where his account handle is @reelglory.

7) Ryan Kehoe

Ryan was one of the cast members on The Island, The Gauntlet season 3, The Duel season 2, Fresh Meat season 2, and All Stars season 2.

On his Instagram account @ryankehoe5, Ryan has more than 8k followers.

8) Rachel Robinson

Another The Challenge: All Stars season 4 contestant Rachel won The Gauntlet and The Duel season 2. She previously appeared in The Inferno season 2, Battle of S*xes seasons 1 and 2.

Fans can follow her on @rachel_fitness on Instagram.

9) Nicole Zanatta

The Vendettas contestant is set to join The Challenge: All Stars season 4. She has also been a part of the Invasion of the Champions, Double Agents, and The Real World: skeletons.

On her Instagram account @n_zanattamtv, she has 171K followers.

10) Leroy Garrett

Leroy was one of the finalists on Double Agents, Vendettas, War of the Worlds season 2, and Battle of the Exes season 2. He will now be competing on The Challenge: All Stars.

Fans can follow him @royleethebarber on Instagram.

11) Laurel Stucky

After being drafted by Kenny Santucci she became a part of the TV show Fresh Meat. Then Laurel Stucky appeared on Cutthroat, Rivals, Invasion of the Champions alongside World of Wars season 2 and Ride or Dies. Laurel's Instagram account @laurelstucky is private her account has a verified tick with 181K followers.

12) Kefla Hare

The Real World vz. Road Rules winner is re-appearing on The Challenge: All Stars season 4. With a proven experience on The Road Rules: Down Under fans are excited to see his performance on The Challenge.

Fans can follow him on Instagram @drkeflahare.

13) Kam Williams

With 458k followers on Instagram @iamkamiam_, Kam has made a name for herself in the reality TV world. She was a contestant on War of Worlds season 2, Champs Vs. Stars season 2, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, Double Agents, and Vendettas. Kam also was part of the dating show Are You The One?

14) Jay Mitchell

Jay Mitchell is known for his time on The Real World: Ex-Plosion. Before appearing in All Stars season 4, he was a contestant in Battle of Exes season 2. Jay doesn't have a public social media account on Instagram.

15) Jasmine Reynaud

Jasmine, Battle of the Seasons and Rivals season 2 contestant is also taking part in The Challenge: All Stars. On her Instagram account @jazmtv, she has a following of 17.6k followers and has numerous posts about her family and kids.

16) Janelle Casanave

The Real World: Key West reality star Janelle will also be joining The Challenge: All Stars season 4. Fans might recognize her from The Inferno season 3 and All Stars season 2.

Fans can follow her on Instagram, @therealjanellemtv.

17) Flora Alekseyeun

Flora entered the reality TV world on The Real World: Miami and took part in the Battle of the Seasons in 2002. To get more updates on what she's up to, fans can follow her Instagram account @realityfloramtv.

18) Derek Chavez

Derek, who has 10K followers on his Instagram account @d.e.r.e.k.c, was a contestant on The Real World: Cancun, Cutthroat, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals season 2, and All Stars season 2.

19) Cara Maria Sorbello

Cara is one of the most popular TV personalities who has represented the franchise for over a decade. She is returning for The Challenge: All Stars season 4. Her previous appearances include Battle of the Bloodlines, Champs Vs. Pros and Cutthroat alongside, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds.

Fans can follow her on Instagram @misscaramaria.

20) Brandon Nelson

Brandon is also one of the familiar faces returning as a cast member on The Challenge: All Stars season 4. He has made appearances on Fresh Meat, Fresh Meat 2, Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, and Free Agents. To get to know his life updates, fans can follow him on Instagram @brandondnelson.

21) Brad Fiorenza

Brad Fiorenza became the face of the MTV show after winning The Challenge: Cutthroat, he was one of the finalists on The Duel, The Gauntlet season 3, and All Stars season 3.

Fans can follow him on Instagram at @bradfiorenza.

22) Ayanna Mackins

Ayanna, one of the cast members of The Challenge: All Stars, posted news of joining the show on her Instagram account @ayannasuperhero. She has appeared on Road Rules: Semester at Sea, Extreme Challenge, Battle of the S*xes 1 and 2.

23) Averey Tressler

Averey was a contestant on The Challenge for more than two seasons. She participated in The Real World: Portland, Battle of the Exes season 2, and Rivals season 3.

Fans can follow her official Instagram handle @avereytressler.

24) Adam Larson

The Gauntlet winner, Adam is set to join the cast of The Challenge: All Stars season 4. He has appeared on various reality TV shows such as Road Rules: The Quest and Battle of the Seasons.

Fans can follow him on Instagram @dadamlarson.

25) Ace Amerson

Ace has more than 14,000 followers on his official Instagram account @aceamerson11. He was one of the competitors in The Battle of S*xes 2, The Gauntlet 1, All Stars season 1, The Real World, The Inferno, and The Inferno season 3.

Fans can stream season four of The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+ from April 10, 2024.