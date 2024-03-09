The Challenge: All Stars season 4 trailer breakdown- 4 major takeaways

After the conclusion of The Challenge season 39 on March 6, fans are gearing up for The Challenge: All Stars season 4, scheduled to premiere on April 10, Wednesday, on Paramount+.

This season will feature 25 legendary players from previous seasons of the show, competing in a more cutthroat setting for the winning prize of $300,000. The official trailer of The Challenge: All Stars season 4 was released on February 27, offering viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming season of the adventure show.

The trailer provides insights into its carefully chosen contestants, shows the enhanced level of tasks, unleashes a new twist, and displays emotions running high in the ruthless environment of the show.

The four major takeaways from The Challenge: All Stars season 4 trailer

1) The star cast this season is truly tough

The official description of the show indicates that the star cast this season includes "old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers, and ex-lovers," a lineup that the trailer confirms. Season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars features cast members like Kefla Hare, who made his mark in 1999's Real World vs. Road Rules.

Kefla Hare from The Challenge (Image via Instagram/@keflahare)

Among the contestants are fan favorites from seasons of the show dating back a decade, such as Cara Maria Sorbello, Rachel Robinson, Adam Larson, Averey Tressler, and Brandon Nelson.

The trailer shows Rachel Robinson saying, "There are certain people that are challengers at heart, I am one of them," while Jay Mitchell says, "I belong here, I can do it."

2) The tasks in The Challenge: All Stars season 4 look even more cutthroat

The trailer shows glimpses of several tasks from the upcoming season, and they all look harder than one another. The Challenge became a phenomenon because of its well-thought-out tasks that require the best brain-body coordination to tackle.

A screenshot from the trailer of The Challenge: All Stars season 4 (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

The well-designed tasks this season look even tougher than the previous season, partly because an all-star cast can't be expected to do any less and partly because it is season 4.

The trailer shows a van suspended at a great height with contestants on it. It also shows a grueling obstacle race, a dangerous-looking water diving competition, a grappling situation, a spinning tube, a contestant falling into the water from a significant height, and another setting fire to their body.

3) A new twist on The Challenge: All Stars season 4

Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the locations seen in the trailer look exotic. The beauty in the locations, though, doesn't look like it will bring solace to the contestants, as a new twist is to make the season even more grueling.

In the trailer, host T.J. Lavin says, "In order to compete in the finals, you must be in possession of a star. These stars can and will be stolen," cutting to the image of a table full of golden stars that will make the contestants compete internally to steal it from each other.

After the star-stealing twist is announced, contestant Brad Fiorenza says, "I'm taking your star when I come back," while Syrus Yarbrough says, "There's going to be a dog fight."

4) Emotions run high as The Challenge: All Stars season 4 gets harder than its previous seasons

It is only natural for the contestants to have shifts in emotions as they bravely put themselves through mind-bending tasks that demand high precision, especially when their efforts don't always yield favorable outcomes.

The trailer shows Leroy Garrett screaming, and Janelle Casanave crying, saying, "I'm not trying to be a bad person." Cara Maria Sorbello is seen saying, "Laurel you're gonna look back on this and regret the way Nicole's playing you for a fool." Laurel Stucky is seen screaming at Cara at the top of her voice, "You don't f*cking know me, shut up."

The trailer promises the new season to serve everything that is expected of The Challenge: All Stars. When the official release timing of the new upcoming season isn't out yet, speculation suggests it may follow the pattern of its previous season and be released at 10 pm ET.