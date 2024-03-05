The Challenge: All Stars season 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Challenge: All Stars is returning for its fourth season and will kickstart with two back-to-back episodes on April 10 on Paramount+.

MTV's Reality TV competition is a spinoff of The Challenge and has been a hit with fans since its debut season in 2021. Season 4 will feature "old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers, and ex-lovers." They will battle it out for a whooping grand prize of $300,000.

The season will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, and will feature some familiar faces. The likes of Cara Maria Sorbello, Rachel Robinson, and Adam Larson will be competing for the first time in years.

New episodes will drop on Paramount+ on Wednesdays after the season premiere. It looks to be an enthralling fourth season with other Reality TV stars returning such as Jay Gotti (Battle of the Exes II) and Flora Alekseyeun (Battle of the Seasons).

The season will debut on April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The Challenge: All Stars season 4 Cast

This season will be one that fans won't want to miss as it will feature 24 cast members from The Challenge, Real World, Road Rules, and Are You the One? They will be competing to win the $300,000 cash prize in Cape Town, South Africa.

TJ Lavin returns to host the show as he has done since season 11 of The Challenge. He explains in the season's trailer what the group of All Stars needs to do to try and win the Reality competition:

"In order to compete in the final, you must be in possession of a star. These stars can and will be stolen."

The 25 contestants in Season 4 are:

Cast Member Original Show Challenges/Wins Ace Amerson The Real World: Paris 5/0 Adam Larson Road Rules: The Quest 3/1 Averey Tressler The Real World: Portland 2/0 Ayanna Mackins Road Rules: Semester at Sea 4/0 Brad Fiorenza The Real World: San Diego 12/1 Brandon Nelson Fresh Meat II 5/0 Cara Maria Sorbello Fresh Meat II 14/2 Derek Chavez The Real World: Cancun 4/0 Flora Alekseyeun The Real World: Miami 1/0 Janelle Casanave The Real World: Key West 3/1 Jasmine Reynaud The Real World: Cancun 6/0 Jay Mitchell Real World: Ex-Plosion 1/0 Kam Williams Are You the One? 5/0 Kefla Hare Road Rules: Down Under 1/1 Laurel Stucky Fresh Meat II 7/1 Leroy Garrett The Real World: Las Vegas 12/0 Nicole Zanatta Real World: Skeletons 3/0 Rachel Robinson Road Rules: Campus Crawl 7/2 Ryan Kehoe Fresh Meat 6/0 Steve Meinke Road Rules: The Quest 2/0 Syrus Yarbrough The Real World: Boston 7/1 Tina Barta Road Rules: South Pacific 7/0 Tony Raines Real World: Skeletons 6/0 Tyrie Ballard-Brown The Real World: Denver 6/0 Veronica Portillo Road Rules: Semester at Sea 13/3

A sneak peek at what fans can expect from this season

Paramount+ teased excited fans with a trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars. Cara Maria Sorbello is heard telling avid viewers:

"We’re gonna give you guys a f–king show!"

It appears that the producers took her claim seriously as they have added an intriguing new twist. Each player must earn a star before heading to the final but they have the opportunity to steal each other's.

You can watch the trailer for The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 below:

Who won The Challenge: All Stars Season 3?

All Stars Season 3 was a massive hit and Wes Bergmann (The Real World: Austin) and Jonna Mannion (The Real World: Cancun) reigned supreme. Bergmann completed a three-peat in the process and was dominant throughout the entire series.

The Duel, Rivals II, and All Stars 3 champion reflected on his victory and claimed he played a 'flawless game'. He told Entertainment Weekly:

"I mean, I played a flawless game. Let's start with that. It is what it is. I'm normally pretty cocky, but let's be real, I played a very great game."

The 24 contestants participating in Season 4 will hope to replicate Bergmann and Mannion's stunning performance. But, the latter gave somewhat of a warning of the unpredictability that the competition brings:

"You never know (what to expect)! And you have to be brave... avoid elimination at all costs."