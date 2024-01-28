Long-running competition series The Challenge is flipping the script with an upcoming eight-part docuseries delving into veterans' backstories. The Challenge: Home Turf, premiering Monday, January 29, at 8 pm ET on YouTube and MTV, escapes the show's usual game format to spotlight what and who made these familiar faces.

Tracing origins and upbringings, the series gives fans an intimate look at the human sides of athletic adversaries they've cheered and jeered. Through personal interviews and archival glimpses, Home Turf promises a revealing narrative exploring how Challengers' hometowns and early years shaped their approaches.

This unique approach aims to showcase dimensions seldom seen throughout the franchise’s decades-long run. The docu-series' premiere on multiple platforms offers a new style and perspective on shows that are household names.

Worldwide release schedule for The Challenge: Home Turf docuseries

The Challenge: Home Turf is set to captivate audiences globally with its premiere on January 29, 2024. The show will be available at 8 pm Eastern Time, with corresponding release times across various time zones.

Timezone Date Day Timings Eastern Time (ET) January 29 Monday 8:00 pm Central Time (CT) January 29 Monday 7:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) January 29 Monday 6:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) January 29 Monday 5:00 pm Alaska Time (AKT) January 29 Monday 4:00 pm Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) January 29 Monday 3:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) January 29 Tuesday 1:00 am Central European Time (CET) January 29 Tuesday 2:00 am Eastern European Time (EET) January 29 Tuesday 3:00 am India Standard Time (IST) January 29 Tuesday 6:30 am China Standard Time (CST) January 29 Tuesday 9:00 am Japan Standard Time (JST) January 29 Tuesday 10:00 am Australian Eastern Time (AET) January 29 Tuesday 12:00 pm New Zealand Time (NZT) January 29 Tuesday 2:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) January 29 Tuesday 4:00 am Brasília Time (BRT) January 29 Monday 10:00 pm

Where to watch

Expand Tweet

Accessible primarily on the show's YouTube channel and MTV, The Challenge: Home Turf ensures wide availability for its eager audience. The series' distribution may extend to various streaming services and TV networks, broadening its reach.

For international viewers, the show's availability will depend on regional broadcasting rights and partnerships, which may include collaborations with international streaming platforms or broadcasters.

What to expect

Expand Tweet

The docuseries format of The Challenge: Home Turf brings a fresh approach to the franchise. Viewers can anticipate an in-depth exploration of the Challengers' lives beyond the competitive arena. The description of show’s official trailer reads:

“Get ready for an EPIC 8-part YouTube documentary series where your favorite Challengers reveal their takes on their career’s most iconic moments! As they dissect their timelines on and off the show…Straight from the heart of their hometowns, they share untold stories of their past, bringing us behind the scenes into their upbringings and family life”

The series aims to reveal how each Challenger's upbringing, family life, and local culture have influenced their strategies and behaviors in the competition. This approach offers a more comprehensive understanding of the Challengers as individuals, providing context for their actions and decisions in the game.

Cast dynamics

Expand Tweet

Home Turf assembles a compelling roster of Challenge veterans, spotlighting the singular stories behind these familiar faces. The docuseries goes beyond the showdowns to chronicle the formative experiences emboldening renowned castmates. Through candid off-screen conversations, favorites divulge the influential people and events that ignited their competitive fire before they ever set foot inside the arena.

The intimate portrait traces the path from hometowns to the global spotlight for personalities who've left indelible marks during their franchise tenures. While known for rivalries and cutthroat gameplay on-screen, cast members let down their guard to reveal the human element the competition seldom showcases.

The veteran lineup sharing their revelatory tales includes:

Johnny Bananas

CT Tamburello

Cara Maria Sorbello

Devin Walker

Darrell Taylor

Tori Deal

Amanda Garcia

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley

Each of these Challengers has left a significant mark on the show over the years, and Home Turf promises to delve deeper into their stories, beyond the competition.

Final thoughts

Deviating from the franchise’s athletic adventures, the upcoming docuseries Home Turf delves into the show's stars' backstories. Airing January 29, the eight-part series spotlights veterans’ pre-reality lives and hometowns, promising fans an unprecedented glimpse of cherished competitors’ formative experiences.

By shifting focus to personal narratives, Home Turf stands to add resonance to household names through intimate revelations.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.