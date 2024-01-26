The Challenge: Home Turf- Release date and time, what to expect and more

The Challenge: Home Turf is all set to premiere on The Challenge YouTube channel on January 29, 2024, at 8 PM ET. The Challenge: Home Turf is markedly different from the other titles in the franchise and is an eight-part docuseries that will focus on the backgrounds of some of the most famous The Challenge stars, such as C.T. Tamburello and Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio.

According to the official MTV bio, The Challenge: Home Turf will chronicle the exploits of the most accomplished Challengers as they return to their hometowns and share every detail of their remarkable professional lives. The reality TV alums are expected to provide candid behind-the-scenes glimpses of their lives outside the show, including their most memorable moments and the childhoods that shaped their careers.

Alongside recurring cast member Chris "C.T." Tamburello, The Challenge: Home Turf is also expected to include alum Cara Maria Sorbello, Darrell Taylor, Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia, and Tula 'Big T' Fazakerley.

Is there a trailer for The Challenge: Home Turf?

The official trailer for the upcoming episodes, which include the stars mentioned above and more, was released on YouTube on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

In the first ten seconds of the Home Turf trailer, CT says, "This is where I grew up. This is getting torn to the ground." The five-time The Challenge winner and former The Real World: Paris cast member reflects on his childhood in Boston, Massachusetts' Charlestown district.

Cara Maria from The Challenge (Image via YouTube/@MTV's The Challenge)

Next, Cara Maria can be seen galloping across the screen. She discussed joining The Challenge on MTV, a program she wasn't too familiar with initially. She talked about how it was her back during her first time on the show and how she thought she could handle the other female cast members. But then she saw Laurel Stucky appear, which made her think differently about being easily defeated. In a scene towards the end of the trailer, Johnny declares, "I am a very vengeful bastard." His notorious Rivals III moment is demonstrated when he decides not to share any winnings with Sarah Rice, his finalist teammate.

In a candid interview, Johnny adds,

"And when you experience The Challenge with someone, it bonds you forever."

What to expect from The Challenge: Home Turf?

CT Tamburello in The Challenge: Home Turf (Image via YouTube/@MTV's The Challenge)

Eight of the most popular members of The Challenge will be shown in their hometowns in the eight-part documentary series. As previously stated, the docuseries will feature appearances by C.T., Cara Maria, and Bananas.

Devin Walker and Tori Deal, the champions of Ride or Dies, are also featured in the Home Turf teaser. Additionally, fans can expect appearances by multi-season participants Tula 'Big T' Fazakerley and Amanda Garcia and four-time The Challenge winner Darrell Taylor.

Cara Maria is expected to appear in the documentary series with her partner Paulie Calafiore, whom she met through The Challenge. As of this writing, it's unknown whether additional The Challenge stars will appear in the docuseries to offer commentary or other insights.

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio on The Challenge: Home Turf (Image via YouTube/@MTV's The Challenge)

The Challenge has previously used YouTube to release fresh footage featuring the characters of the long-running show. Two seasons of fitness programs involving Challenge stars and presented by show winner Rachel Robinson have debuted on the channel in the last several years.

The Challenge: Home Turf premieres on The Challenge YouTube channel on January 29, 2024, at 8 PM ET.

