The Challenge USA is currently airing on CBS. One of the contestants in the current season was Paulie Calafiore, who was eliminated earlier this week during Friday, August 18, 2023's episode.

After his elimination, Paulie Calafiore opened up about his time on the show while in conversation with GLAAD. However, the CBS show was not the only thing the MTV star spoke about. During the conversation, the reality star opened up about his personal life and revealed that he's bis*xual.

He later talked about the interview on social media, where he thanked his friends and family for their support and expressed gratitude.

"I finally feel seen and free."

Paulie was eliminated from The Challenge USA season 2 during episode 3 after he went up against MTV legend Johnny Bananas.

"I almost felt guilty" - The Challenge USA alum Paulie Calafiore opens up about repressing s*xuality

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant Paulie Calafiore recently opened up about his s*xuality while in conversation with GLAAD. He revealed in the interview that he is bis*ual and said it feels good to finally talk about it.

"I almost felt guilty that it's taken me this long. And I really had to change my perspective and be like, Well, you know there might be other people that are going through this exact same thing...and maybe this is what they needed to hear and what they needed to see in order to do it themselves," he added.

He stated that maybe a younger version of himself will see the interview and realize that he doesn't have to pretend to be something that he's not just because he's an athlete.

This was the first time Paulie openly spoke about his s*xuality, while on The Challenge USA season 2, he hinted about the same while in conversation with Tori Deal. He told her that since he came from an athletic background, he felt "forced" to repress who he was. He noted that he didn't know whether he was attracted to women or men or if "it was just like an energy thing."

"I'd be like, "I need to prove that I'm the most alpha human in the world."

Later, Paulie addressed his time on The Challenge USA on X (formerly known as Twitter). He said that returning to the show was an "unexpected emotional roller coaster." He added that he didn't expect to make as many friends as he did and repair his relationship with some cast members, along with being able to talk about his s*xuality in some capacity.

The Challenge USA alum later addressed the GLAAD interview on Instagram, where he noted that he was going through many emotions that he hadn't had a chance to process.

"My heart is bleeding with gratitude. My soul is burning with humility. I'm so sad I had an early exit but I am so happy that I was able to show you another layer to myself and my journey."

Paulie Calafiore is currently in a relationship with Cara Maria Sorbello, and the two have been together for five years.