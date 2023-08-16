The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3 release date, time, where to watch and more

The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3 is slated to hit screens on August 17, 2023. Since the series of eliminations has already started, the stakes are high for the three teams trying to outdo each other. The popular reality show airs on CBS while streaming on Paramount+.

Episode 2 of season 2 of the show, had enough twists and turns to keep fans on tenterhooks. The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3, will continue in the same format, putting out more tasks in front of the players.

As the dares become more challenging, viewers can expect nail-biting entertainment in the upcoming episode. Since the pattern of the show has episodes slated for release twice a week – Thursdays and Sundays – The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3 is going to be quickly followed by the next episode on the coming Sunday.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers.

What to expect from The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3?

The release of The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3 is set for Thursday, August 17, on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. The scheduled time is 10 pm for both Pacific Time and Eastern Time.

Viewers with Paramount+ Showtime subscriptions can avail of live episodes online. However, those fans who have Paramount+ with an Essential subscription get to watch The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3 the next day.

The preview released by the network gives a fair idea of what may happen in The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3 and future episodes. As per the preview, defections are likely and any team member can change the equation of the winning group.

Given that some personal relationships have started to complicate the atmosphere, such as Tyler and Alyssa S, they are likely to become easy targets. Adaptability seems to be the best quality from The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3 onwards.

While players will look out to lower the odds of elimination, they must also eliminate people they do not want or are strong opposition to. The upcoming episode is expected to have new challenges but things are under wraps as of now.

The Challenge: USA season 2 is a reality show, as a result of which, not much of it is pre-scripted. All that is known about it is that it has a tough swimming challenge among other competitive games. In an attempt at self-preservation, one of the players may need to turn on one of their own teams.

What happened in the previous episodes of The Challenge: USA season 2?

Hosted by T J Lavin, the show has completed two episodes thus far. These episodes have seen two eliminations, with the first being Ameerah Jones of the Green team, who lost to Michelle Fitzgerald of the Red team. Ameerah was sent home while Michelle would continue.

The challenge between the two ladies was called “Slam Dunked,” where the contestants, hovering over two water tanks, were dunked into the ice-cold water 15 times to pick out as many balls as they could. Out of a total of 1500 balls per tank, Michelle managed to bring out 1319 balls against Ameerah’s 1301 and won the round.

The next task was “Working the Poles,” where team members had to cross a giant structure positioned 35 feet above the water, using poles. The Green team won the round with 3 points as three members crossed to the other side successfully, followed by the Blue team getting 2 points. The Red team flattened out with 0 points since none could get across.

The next dare was again one-to-one and the two contestants were Tori Deal of the Blue team vs Jonna from the Red team playing the “Drop the Ball” challenge. Tori managed to play a war game and defeated Jonna by a comparative score of 29-15. Jonna was eliminated at the end of the round.

Watch out for the next round of contests in The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 3 to be aired on August 17, Thursday.