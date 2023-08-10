Why was Ameerah Jones "extremely shocked" about her Big Brother eviction? CBS star set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The upcoming season of the long-running reality competitive show will feature a total of 24 contestants, which would feature a long list of CBS celebrities.

One of the 18 CBS reality stars set to appear on the show is Ameerah Jones, who previously appeared on Big Brother season 24. The cast member placed 14th during last year's season of the reality show and was "extremely shocked" when she was evicted. About her exit, she spoke to EW after the show and stated that it hurt her feelings.

"I was completely shocked because I had talked to so many people in the house and I thought that the house was aligned on the next few people to actually go on the block. So once I heard my name and Terrance's, I was shook."

Ameerah is one of nine Big Brothers set to compete in the upcoming season of The Challenge USA.

"A lot of bullying": The Challenge USA season 2 contestant Ameerah Jones opens up about her Big Brother journey

The Challenge USA season 2 will feature a total of 9 Big Brother alums, including Ameerah Jones, who competed on the CBS show in 2022. The cast member placed 14th during her journey after a shocking eviction ceremony.

About her time on the show, she told EW last year after being the first victim of the "Leftovers" alliance when she and Terrance Higgins were put on the block as they replaced Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes as they won the Veto.

The publication asked her about Turner's comments about some cast members' behaviour towards Taylor Hale, and she noted that she agreed that there was "unacceptable behavior" in the house. She added that she was worried that it was connected to her because of his long speech about bullying.

"As far as the bullying in the house, I don't want to pinpoint it on one person. There was a lot of bullying going around in the house. There was a lot of people talking about one another. You know, we're in game mode, we're in strategy mode."

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant spoke about her time on Big Brother and added that while on the show, people often forget the lessons they learn on the outside.

Ameerah Jones's professional life explored

The reality star's website describes her as a versatile and creative UX writer, and she collaborates with designers, developers, product managers, researchers, and engineers to "plan and create interfere content for software products on web and mobile."

Ameerah Jones is a graduate of Southern Hampshire University and Towson University, where she earned an MBA in Project Management and a BS in English Writing, respectively.

She started her career as a freelance content strategist for Ernie's Place, followed by working at TEKsystems as a content writer for two years. In 2018, she started working as a UX Writer for Cvent and later worked for Walmart. She then worked as a Principal Content Designer for Capital One before joining Etsy in 2021 where she currently works.

Tune in on Thursday, August 10, 2023, to watch the season premiere of The Challenge USA season 2 on CBS.