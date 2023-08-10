In a few hours, The Challenge USA, which was originally released on July 6, 2022, will release a brand new season. On August 10, 2023, CBS will premiere the show's second season. According to the trailer released back in June, the show's upcoming season will be filled with drama, fun, and fierce competition.

The trailer begins by saying, "This is not "Big Brother!" and shows several cast members struggling with challenges they will face in The Challenge USA season 2. A number of the contestants on this season have also appeared on other shows such as The Challenge, Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race.

T.J. Lavin, who has hosted The Challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and The Real World/Road Rules Challenge, will return for the show's upcoming season 2. In addition to the show's trophy, the contestants will compete for the grand prize of $250,000.

Before the premiere of The Challenge USA season 2, Lavin shared some details about the show.

“The most competitive and cutthroat game on television is back. ‘The Challenge’ takes being athletic and strategizing, but also ruthless and risky moves, in order to win. Players from ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ all face off in the biggest, craziest and riskiest ‘Challenge,’” he said.

“But what they don’t know is that some of the greatest vets from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ are also joining the competition. The bar is set higher than ever as the grueling competition pushes them past their physical and mental limits. Those who can’t cut it are going to elimination, where there’s only one rule: You lose, you go home,” Lavin added.

One of The Challenge USA season 2 contestants is 28-year-old Tyler Crispen, who owns a jewelry company called Naut & Chain.

A look at Tyler Crispen, a contestant on The Challenge USA season 2

Known by the nicknames Ty, The Green-Eyed Bandit, and The Bandit, Tyler Crispen will compete in season 2 of The Challenge USA. Originally from Rossford, Ohio, Ty now resides on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Apart from being co-owner of a jewelry company, he is also an influencer on social media.

Tyler Crispen has appeared on shows such as Big Brother season 20, where he was a runner-up, and Big Brother season 22, where he finished sixth place. He also appeared on The Amazin Race season 31Aside from work, he enjoys traveling, hanging out with friends, and working out. He describes himself as "Resilient, laid back, and positive." His life's motto is:

"Happiness over everything."

Additionally, Tyler Crispen shared a few fun facts about himself. He is a retired beach lifeguard who is now living a vegan lifestyle. He also shared that there was a time when he didn't cut his hair for five years due to a bet. On his Instagram, he has 393K followers, and on his YouTube channel, he has 6.19K subscribers.

The following contestants will join Tyler Crispen in the upcoming season of The Challenge USA:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Chanelle Howell Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Monte Taylor Dusty Harris Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Michaela Bradshaw Alyssa Snider Faysal Shafaat Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

Tune into CBS on August 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET to watch the latest episode of The Challenge USA season 2.