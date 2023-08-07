Which reality show was Monte Taylor on? Reality star set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2?

CBS will release the second season of The Challenge USA on August 10, 2023. Previously, the show's first season, released on July 6, 2022, was a great hit with the fans and now the show is all set to return with more drama and entertainment.

Also, during this season of the show, The Challenge USA, there will be fierce competition, as many of the contestants have appeared on shows such as The Challenge, Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and others. The contestants will be competing not only for the trophy of season 2 but also for the cash prize of $250,000 that will be awarded to the winner.

As for the show's first episode, titled The Riskiest Season Yet, which will be released on its premiere date, it contains the following synopsis:

“The 18 reality titans from "Big Brother," "Survivor," and "The Amazing Race" are shocked to learn that they are competing amongst six legendary veterans from MTV's "The Challenge"; a new twist puts multiple players at risk at the first elimination.”

Additionally, T.J. Levin will host the show, The Challenge USA season 2. The challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and Real World/Road Rules Challenge are among the previous shows he has hosted. The upcoming season of the show will feature Monte Taylor as the contestant.

His previous appearances include Big Brother: USA season 24, where he was a runner-up, and now on The Challenge: USA season 2.

Monte Taylor, a contestant on The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant Monte Taylor is a 28-year-old personal trainer from Bear, Delaware. Also, he has an Instagram account with 63.7K followers where he posts videos about fitness and workouts. As well as his education at the University of Delaware, he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

According to Big Brother Wiki, Monte Taylor shared some insights about how he plays a game on reality television as well as his outlook on life. Speaking about the people he would least likely to form alliances with him, he shared:

“People that are very chatty, who like to talk a lot about the things that you've said in private to others. To me, in an alliance, the biggest thing is trust and loyalty. So if what's talked about within the alliance stays within the alliance, then that'll make sure that we can advance our game even further.”

Furthermore, when he was appearing on Big Brother season 24, he shared the advice he follows while appearing on reality TV shows. According to him:

“Just to be myself. The biggest thing around going into this atmosphere where you're meeting a bunch of different people is just to stay true to myself. So I plan on doing that throughout this whole summer, not altering or changing who I am. Because that's going to be the best version of me.”

Monte Taylor will be joined by the following cast members for the second season of The Challenge USA:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Dusty Harris Chanelle Howell Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Michaela Bradshaw Alyssa Snider Faysal Shafaat Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

On August 10, 2023, CBS will air the latest episode of The Challenge USA season 2.