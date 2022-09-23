"Poor Joseph": Fans react to Joseph's expression over Monte and Taylor's showmance revelation on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The episode saw the Top 4 contestants battle it out one last time before the three finalists try to compete to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $750,000. A lot was at stake as the houseguests had the power to eliminate one of their fellow cast members.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Monte confronted Taylor over the latter's alleged rude behavior, which was also a possible indication that their showmance was in jeopardy. Monte called out Taylor for taking his headphones and making fun of certain family situations, while the latter clarified that she's didn't mean it in a rude way.

While the showmance was on the verge of breaking, back at the jury house, Alyssa revealed Monte and Taylor's relationship to fellow members. Joseph was shocked at the revelation. Fans who had supported Taylor and Joseph together, took to social media to express their feelings. One tweeted:

Season 24 of the hit reality competition series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. This installment was especially crucial as a significant number of dynamics were involved. While some houseguests became fan favorites amongst viewers, other contestants were criticized for showcasing microaggressions towards the fellow cast members. The remaining houseguests still in running to win the competition include Monte, Taylor, and Turner.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Joseph reacting to Monte and Taylor's relationship

Joseph was visibly heartbroken after hearing Alyssa say that Monte and Taylor slept together. Fans took to social media to react to the same. Check out what they have to say.

HE LOOKS SO HURT I HATE IT HERE Joseph finds out Taylor has been sleeping up in the hoh room with monteHE LOOKS SO HURT I HATE IT HERE #bb24 Joseph finds out Taylor has been sleeping up in the hoh room with monteHE LOOKS SO HURT I HATE IT HERE #bb24 https://t.co/hFUtkFj9ZE

steve🧡 @stevesdream joseph's reaction to alyssa saying taylor slept in monte's bed.. oh he's a little gagged #bb24 joseph's reaction to alyssa saying taylor slept in monte's bed.. oh he's a little gagged #bb24 https://t.co/r0jwX1DR7P

Some blamed Alyssa for intentionally hurting Joseph by bringing up Monte and Taylor's relationship, all while knowing of Joseph's feelings for Taylor.

GOVOTE @govoteplease I think Alyssa told the jury that to upset Joseph and I don’t like that. She such a bitch for that. Like girl keep your mouth closed dummie. #bb24 I think Alyssa told the jury that to upset Joseph and I don’t like that. She such a bitch for that. Like girl keep your mouth closed dummie. #bb24

Jennie Taylor @isis10940 Not shocked by Alyssa. She intentionally went out of her way to hurt Taylor about Joseph as well. Nasty envious girl 🤷🏽‍♀️ #bb24 Not shocked by Alyssa. She intentionally went out of her way to hurt Taylor about Joseph as well. Nasty envious girl 🤷🏽‍♀️ #bb24

WWE Thoughts @Thought82170008 #bigbrother24 You could tell that crushed Joseph when Alyssa said Taylor was in Monte’s bed during his HOH . #bb24 You could tell that crushed Joseph when Alyssa said Taylor was in Monte’s bed during his HOH . #bb24 #bigbrother24

Lex @lexy_yass Y’all see how Indy turned and reached out to Joseph when Alyssa trash ass dropped the tea 🥴🥴 he been in there talking about her non stop. Indy reached her hand out to him like he needed to brace himself #bb24 Y’all see how Indy turned and reached out to Joseph when Alyssa trash ass dropped the tea 🥴🥴 he been in there talking about her non stop. Indy reached her hand out to him like he needed to brace himself #bb24

julian @julian_hagins1 Not Alyssa dropping that bombshell on Joseph like that #bb24 Not Alyssa dropping that bombshell on Joseph like that #bb24 https://t.co/svgSSq3CeL

Is the showmance between Big Brother houseguests Monte and Taylor over?

Monte and Taylor had previously slept together in the Head of Household (HoH) room when the former held the power. The showmance shook viewers who thought Taylor had a possible connection with Joseph. It took some time for fans to understand the new relationship brewing this later in the game.

However, it looks like the new Big Brother showmance is coming to an end. On tonight's episode of the series, Monte was offended by Taylor's behavior. When he revealed that he wasn't around to see his goddaughter turn a year old, Taylor's response didn't sit well with him. Also, after she took the headphones from Monte, he thought it was time to confront her.

While talking to her about the same, Monte felt that Taylor was making condescending statements and was not sensitive towards his feelings. He felt that Taylor was on a "power trip" as the Head of Household (HoH). Although the latter tried to convince her stand and apologized for potentially hurting him, Monte called her out.

The Big Brother contestant revealed that former guests had pointed out that Taylor embodied a "cold persona" and that she "rubbed people the wrong way," and he had a lower tolerance to all of that. Monte revealed that he felt disrespected and would like to take a break from spending time together with Taylor.

Season 24 of Big Brother has been full of twists and turns. With live feeds also providing enough drama, viewers didn't hesitate to make their opinions known as they watched the live show as well. In the run towards the grand finale, which cast member do you think will win the game? Tell us in the comments section below.

