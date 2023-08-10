How old is Josh Martinez? The Challenge USA season 2 contestant was a contestant on Big Brother

The return of CBS' electrifying spinoff competition series, The Challenge USA for its season 2 is sending waves of excitement among reality TV fanatics. This season brings together a mosaic of familiar faces from various reality shows, and one such remarkable contestant is the enigmatic Josh Martinez from Big Brother season 19.

Josh Martinez's initiation into the realm of reality television was nothing short of explosive. Emerging victorious in season 19 of Big Brother, the 29-year-old Miami native has captured the hearts of viewers with his unapologetic approach to the game.

The official synopsis of The Challenge USA season 2 reads:

"The 18 reality titans from "Big Brother," "Survivor," and "The Amazing Race" are shocked to learn that they are competing against six veterans from MTV's "The Challenge"; a new twist puts multiple players at risk at the first elimination. Players are blindfolded and must navigate an epic crash course driving challenge."

Big Brother season 19 winner Josh Martinez set to star in The Challenge USA season 2

A memorable aspect of Josh's stint on Big Brother was his penchant for heated confrontations and his pot-and-pan-banging escapades aimed at unsettling his adversaries. Through his strategic gameplay and indomitable spirit, Josh secured a hard-fought win through a 5-4 vote, marking his position as a fierce contender.

Transitioning from the confined walls of the Big Brother house to the dynamic terrain of MTV's original The Challenge was a natural progression for Josh Martinez. Given how he has a reputation for being a polarizing figure and is willing to take bold risks only solidified his place in the new competitive arena.

Josh's journey encompassed several seasons, including War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, Double Agents, and recently, Spies, Lies & Allies. Despite his entertainment factor and determination in the previous seasons, Josh's pursuit of victory in The Challenge's previous season was met with its fair share of challenges. With an elimination record of 1-5, he has yet to attain the coveted title of The Challenge champion.

In the eagerly awaited second season of The Challenge USA, Josh Martinez stands as a notable contender among a select few Big Brother winners participating in the show. His triumph over Paul Abrahamian in a nail-biting voting scene on Big Brother adds a layer of intrigue to his presence in the brand-new installment.

Unveiling his candid emotions and unfiltered demeanor, Josh's propensity for impassioned arguments is a consistent theme both in the Big Brother and The Challenge arenas. As the anticipation for the new season builds, fans will also be able to witness whether Josh's tenacity will finally propel him to the finale.

For the initial three weeks, The Challenge USA season 2 will air two nights a week to give fans an extra dose of excitement. They will be released on Thursdays at 10 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET. However, starting Thursday, August 31, 2023, the show will go back to one episode per week each Thursday, until the season finale.

Fans can watch the first episode of The Challenge USA season 2 when it begins airing on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET only on CBS.