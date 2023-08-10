How old is Sebastian Noel? The Challenge USA season 2 contestant was a contestant on Survivor: Ghost Island

The second season of The Challenge USA is scheduled to premiere on CBS on August 10, 2023. According to the June trailer of The Challenge USA, the competition will be double this season and promises more entertainment as well as drama. Participants in this season's show have also appeared on CBS' other reality shows, such as The Challenge, Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race.

Sebastian Noel is among the contestants who will appear in the upcoming season of The Challenge USA. The 29-year-old has previously participated in Survivor: Ghost Island. His time on the show ended with him being eliminated in sixth place.

Sebastian, along with the other contestants this season, will be competing not only for the trophy, but for the $250,000 cash prize as well. The show's host, T.J. Lavin, who will return for The Challenge USA season 2, shared a few details about the forthcoming season before it airs:

“The most competitive and cutthroat game on television is back. ‘The Challenge’ takes being athletic and strategizing, but also ruthless and risky moves, in order to win. Players from ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ all face off in the biggest, craziest, and riskiest ‘Challenge.’”

T.J. Lavin then added:

“But what they don’t know is that some of the greatest vets from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ are also joining the competition. The bar is set higher than ever as the grueling competition pushes them past their physical and mental limits. Those who can’t cut it are going to elimination, where there’s only one rule: You lose, you go home.”

Florida native Sebastian Noel is a member of The Challenge USA season 2 cast

Sebastian Noel is a native of Melbourne, Florida, and currently resides in Satellite Beach, Florida. In addition to fishing, he also enjoys “surfing, cooking, traveling, and gardening.” He describes himself as “Outgoing, adventurous, and free-spirited.”

Furthermore, on CBS, Sebastian Noel's bio says:

“Being everyone's favorite person. I truly enjoy meeting people from various walks of life, becoming very good friends with them, keeping them in my life, and smiling the entire way.”

Along with this, Noel's biggest inspiration is reportedly Bob Marley.

He has more than 15k Instagram followers and has shared several pictures of himself fishing in the ocean.

In addition to Sebastian Noel, other cast members who will appear in this season of The Challenge USA are as follows:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Monte Taylor Chanelle Howell Ameerah Jones Dusty Harris Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Alyssa Lopez Michaela Bradshaw Alyssa Snider Faysal Shafaat Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

The first episode of The Challenge USA, titled The Riskiest Season Yet, will be released on the premiere date, i.e. August 10.

The synopsis of the show is as follows:

“The 18 reality titans from 'Big Brother,' 'Survivor,' and 'The Amazing Race' are shocked to learn that they are competing amongst six legendary veterans from MTV's 'The Challenge'; a new twist puts multiple players at risk at the first elimination.”

Stream the latest episode of The Challenge USA season 2 on CBS at 10 pm ET on August 10, 2023.