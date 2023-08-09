How old is Alyssa Lopez? Former Survivor winner set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA season 2 trailer has already been released last month, promising fans twice the entertainment, drama, and fierce competition. The show's second season will air on CBS on August 10, 2023, with the contestants competing for a $250,000 cash prize and the season 2 trophy. The show's host, T.J. Lavin, recently shared a few insights about season 2. According to him,

“The most competitive and cutthroat game on television is back. ‘The Challenge’ takes being athletic and strategizing, but also ruthless and risky moves, in order to win. Players from ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ all face off in the biggest, craziest, and riskiest ‘Challenge.’”

Furthermore, T.J. Lavin added:

“But what they don’t know is that some of the greatest vets from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ are also joining the competition. The bar is set higher than ever as the grueling competition pushes them past their physical and mental limits. Those who can’t cut it are going to elimination, where there’s only one rule: You lose, you go home.”

The contestants who will appear in the upcoming season of The Challenge USA have also appeared on shows such as The Challenge, Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. One of the season 2 contestants is 27-year-old Alyssa Lopez, a native of Sarasota, Florida.

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant Alyssa Lopez's career highlights

Alyssa Lopez previously appeared on Big Brother season 23, where she got eliminated in the seventh position. Besides that, she also competed in season one of The Challenge: USA. In addition to having more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, she owns a company called Key Influencer Agency.

In addition to this, CBS reports that she also designs swimwear. Additionally, Alyssa Lopez describes herself as "Witty, sarcastic, and outgoing" and enjoys “weightlifting, videography and video editing, boating with friends, going to the dog park with my dogs Jeter and Piper, and going to Siesta Key beach to watch the sunset.”

She also lives by the motto:

“Invest your energy in things you can control.”

Alyssa Lopez has also revealed a few fun facts about herself, including getting featured on a Hooters billboard, getting a drone license, finishing her Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Production, practicing gymnastics for over a decade, and currently owning a swimwear business.

In addition to Alyssa Lopez, the upcoming season of The Challenge USA will feature the following contestants:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Monte Taylor Chanelle Howell Ameerah Jones Dusty Harris Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Michaela Bradshaw Alyssa Snider Faysal Shafaat Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

The first episode of The Challenge USA season 2 will be released on the day the season premieres. According to its synopsis, episode 1 is titled The Riskiest Season Yet and features the following:

“The 18 reality titans from 'Big Brother,' 'Survivor,' and 'The Amazing Race' are shocked to learn that they are competing amongst six legendary veterans from MTV's 'The Challenge'; a new twist puts multiple players at risk at the first elimination.”

The latest season of The Challenge USA will air on CBS on August 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET.