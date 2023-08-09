Which reality show was Chanelle Howell previously on? CBS star set to appear on The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA season 2 is set to premiere on CBS on August 10, 2023. The show, which premiered on TV on July 6, 2022, made headlines during season 1 and was among the fan favorites. With the new season, The Challenge USA will bring its viewers more entertainment and drama.

The winner of the show's second season will also receive $250,000 in cash prize money in addition to the trophy. In the trailer, there is a promise of fierce competition coming up for TheChallenge USA season 2 contestants. In season 1, the contestants were alumni of shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

TJ Lavin will return to host season 2 of The Challenge USA, and he shared the following before the show’s release:

“The most competitive and cutthroat game on television is back. ‘The Challenge’ takes being athletic and strategizing, but also ruthless and risky moves, in order to win. Players from ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ all face off in the biggest, craziest and riskiest ‘Challenge.’”

In addition, he mentioned:

“But what they don’t know is that some of the greatest vets from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ are also joining the competition. The bar is set higher than ever as the grueling competition pushes them past their physical and mental limits. Those who can’t cut it are going to elimination, where there’s only one rule: You lose, you go home.”

One of the contestants in the upcoming season of The Challenge USA is Chanelle Howell. She previously appeared on Survivor season 42.

The Challenge USA season 2's Chanelle Howell

Chanelle Howell, 30, is originally from Hamden, CT, and currently lives in New York, working as an executive recruiter. She has more than 13,000 followers on her Instagram account and enjoys traveling.

Chanelle graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University in 2012 with a degree in Communication and Media Studies and went on to attend the University of Connecticut to earn her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Communications.

After this, Chanelle Howell worked as a Marketing Associate at The Child and Family Guidance Center, Inc., and then as a Campus Recruiter at Bridgewater Associates.

In addition, Chanelle Howell has worked for Korn Ferry in the real estate and private equity division and currently works at Goldman Sachs as an Experienced Hire Diversity Recruiter in the Global Markets Division. In addition, according to CBS, she describes herself as "cunning, competitive, and cultured" and said her parents are her real heroes:

“My parents! They've worked so hard to build a life for my siblings and I and set us up for success. I can never fully repay them, although I intend to try through winning the million!”

Besides Chanelle Howell, other Contestants who will be participating in the upcoming season of The Challenge USA include:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Monte Taylor Dusty Harris Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Michaela Bradshaw Alyssa Snider Faysal Shafaat Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

Tune into CBS on August 10, 2023, to watch the latest episode of The Challenge USA season 2.