Who is Chanelle Howell from Survivor 42? Executive recruiter is a self-proclaimed negotiator

CBS is back with a brand new season of its hit competition series, Survivor. A total of 18 contestants, including Chanelle Howell, are set to participate for a million dollars.

Howell is a 29-year-old executive recruiter from New York who has revealed multiple facts about herself in the show's introductory clip. She claimed to talk her way into any kind of situation and thus plans to use her negotiation skills in the game.

In the video, she said:

“I can talk my way into every kind of situation. So, I said hey, like, let me get my certificate in Negotiation Mastery from Harvard Business School, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Chanelle Howell’s pet peeve, favorite hobbies, and more

CBS uploaded bios of the Season 42 castaways on its website. Howell has stated her pet peeves, hobbies, and accomplishments in her bio.

The Connecticut-born mentioned “slow walkers” as her pet peeve, while her hobbies include blogging while traveling to new countries and trying out different cuisines. She described herself as competitive, cunning, and cultured, which are major qualities of a Survivor contestant.

Speaking about why she believes she can win the competition, Howell said:

“I’m truly a student of the game. I’ve watched all the seasons, I’ve studied the greats, and I’ve learned the nuances. I am a subject matter expert in SURVIVOR.”

She continued:

“Aside from having the “toolbelt” to win, my motivations will push me through the cold nights and hungry days. I want to show Black and brown girls that this game was made for us, too!”

The Kim Spradlin (Season 24 winner) fan further revealed that she’s talented when it comes to crunching numbers. According to the bio, her accomplishments include creating a mentorship program for young women.

Going by her Instagram feed, Howell has covered several destinations, including Greece, India, France, Thailand, and Arizona. She is also a fitness enthusiast and is interested in investment banking. Meanwhile, she will be seen bringing all her skills to the CBS show.

When will Survivor Season 42 premiere?

Season 42 of the reality series will premiere on Wednesday, March 9, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on CBS. Viewers can also watch the episode on Paramount+.

The official synopsis of the reality TV show reads:

“Contestants who are stranded on a remote island try to survive on it and face challenging tasks to win the grand prize money.”

The premiere episode, titled Feels Like a Rollercoaster, will welcome 18 new castaways who will participate in competing for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. The show's host Jeff Probst will return to hosting this season as well.

Edited by Shaheen Banu