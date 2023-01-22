Where was Lekha Ravi born? Meet the financial advisor ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor season 27

The Bachelor will return to screens for another season this Monday. The primetime show will feature a familiar face looking for love and 30 suitresses hoping to give it to him.

Chandralekha Ravi is one of the contestants set to feature on the ABC show. The financial advisor was born in Chennai, India, but now calls Miami home. At the age of 7, he moved to the United States.

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Lekha ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

The Bachelor returns with a new bachelor and new suitresses. One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Chandralekha Ravi, from Miami, Florida. The 29-year-old financial advisor moved to America at 7 and has since then lived in California, North Carolina, New York, and Florida.

Lekha traveled to The Chinese University of Hong Kong to study international finance and marketing management in 2012 while attending Duke University. Lekha studied philosophy, politics, and economics while she was a student at Duke. It was followed by her time at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where The Bachelor contestant earned bachelor’s degrees in Science and Arts, along with a major in economics and business as well as philosophy, politics, and economics as minor subjects.

While at university, she was a member of the investment, finance, and Carolina economics clubs. In 2015, Lekha also enrolled in the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in corporate finance and investments. Lekha attended financial planning at New York University from 2018 to 2020, where she earned a diploma.

If her internships are included, the cast member of The Bachelor season 27 has an impressive resume and more than ten years of experience. Before she started working with MX Finance, Lekha started her career working for the City Government of Greenboro as an intern, followed by an investment banking internship at Wharton Gladden & Company.

She worked at Wells Fargo Securities as an investment banking summer analyst in Houston, Texas, for three months, followed by her time at UBS Investment Bank. She worked for Citi bank for six years in various roles, including associate banker, where she dealt with clients in fashion, media, and entertainment as well as “institutional hedge fund, real estate, and private equity clients.

The season 27 cast member is looking for “the one” while on The Bachelor. Her ABC bio states that her love language is massage, going to Stagecoach is on her bucket list, and the thing she finds most attractive in men is abs.

It further stated:

"Lekha is ready to find “the one,” and while her parent’s marriage was arranged, they are supportive of her journey to find love and happiness in her own way! Her close-knit family has her excited to start a family of her own. She can’t wait to meet Zach and says, “I want nothing more than to be a great mom and find my person to share a life with."

Lekha and her family are ready for her to be on The Bachelor and meet Zach so she can find love and start a family. Tune in on Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the season premiere.

