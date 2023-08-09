How old is Chris Underwood? Meet the upcoming The Challenge USA season 2 contestant 

The Challenge USA season 2 is returning with a bang on August 10, 2023. Building on the success of the last year's country-based spinoffs, the show promises to be a thrilling competition.

The show is bringing together alumni from various CBS reality shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. One such contender is 26-year-old Chris Underwood from Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

The Challenge added a novel twist over the past year by branching out into country-specific editions, which culminated in the high-stakes World Championship earlier this year. But the excitement isn't over yet. The Challenge USA season is primed for its debut on Thursday, August 10, exclusively on CBS at 10 pm ET.

The Challenge USA season 2 cast member Chris Underwood is the sole survivor of Survivor season 38

Among the participants set to engage in The Challenge USA season 2, Chris Underwood stands out as a familiar face as he is well-known from the CBS reality show Survivor, where his journey was marked by twists and turns.

Despite an early exit due to perceived disloyalty, Chris demonstrated remarkable tenacity. He weathered 26 days on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, before returning to the game with renewed strategy and social adeptness. In the Final Immunity Challenge, he re-entered the game with renewed vigor and faced the fire-making challenge showcasing his resilience. Chris's bold decision to face the fire-making challenge in the final four secured his spot in the coveted Final Tribal Council.

Bolstered by strong bonds forged during his time on the reality show and an unwavering spirit, he emerged victorious as the Sole Survivor in a resounding 9-4-0 vote. At the age of 26, Chris Underwood brings his infectious energy to the forefront. Hailing from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, he currently resides in Greenville, South Carolina.

He has also been working as a district sales manager. However, his interests expand beyond the boardroom. Chris's passion for outdoor activities, including surfing, sailing, and camping, underscores his zest for adventure.

In a profile with CBS, Chris Underwood has also shared he's not one to tolerate laziness, political posts on Facebook, or individuals who lack follow-through. Summing himself up in three words, he describes himself as "personable, hustler, and intuitive." His driving force comes from the individuals who've imparted lessons of resilience, the significance of fighting for one's principles, and the unwavering pursuit of personal aspirations, regardless of their magnitude as shared with CBS.

With a dynamic persona, a history of triumph over adversity, and a transformative journey, Chris Underwood undoubtedly emerges as a contender to watch closely in The Challenge USA season 2. As the premiere date draws near, fans can brace themselves for his strategic finesse, unyielding determination, and magnetic "survivor" as he confronts the trial ahead.

The contestants set to compete in the upcoming season of the show will include former contestants from The Challenge universe, along with alums of Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

For the initial three weeks, The Challenge USA season 2 will be airing two nights a week, Thursdays at 10 pm ET and Sundays at 9 pm ET, to give fans an extra dose of excitement. However, starting from Thursday, August 31, the show will scale back to one episode per week on Thursdays until the season finale.