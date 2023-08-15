"Not surprised"- Jonna Mannion opens up about The Challenge: USA season 2 elimination task

The Challenge: USA season 2 has already released two episodes and they have been well received by fans. The show's latest episode released on August 13, 2023, and it featured Jonna Mannion competing against Tori Deal in a round called 'Drop the Ball.' The episode ended with Jonna being eliminated.

To date, two cast members have been eliminated from this season of The Challenge: USA. The first to leave the show was Ameerah Jones. Jonna Mannion recently spoke to US Weekly after the elimination and discussed Tori's performance.

“Right before, you know, we’re getting ready, we’re putting our helmets on, … [Tori] looks at me and I could just see pure, like, sorrow in her face. She’s like, ‘What do we do?’” she said.

Furthermore, Jonna Mannion shared that she asked her friend and fellow contestant Tori not to give her an easy time and to do her best. Hence, she was "not surprised" by the turn of events in 'Drop the Ball.'

“[I told Tori,] ‘This is what they want. They want vet versus vet. I’m gonna try as hard as I can, so you better try as hard as you can, too.’ So, I was not surprised when my face got slammed into a wall and on the ground and stuff,” she continued.

"These people are already scared of me" - The Challenge: USA season 2 star Jonna Mannion sheds light on being a target in the game

The challenges between Tori Deal and Jonna featured them trying to get as many balls as possible into the goal. The final score of this game was 29-15. During this season of The Challenge: USA, Mannion was one of the contestants who gave it their all, and even during the team draft, she found popularity among the contestants.

In addition to appearing on The Challenge: USA season 2, Jonna Mannion has also appeared on shows such as All Stars 2 and All Stars 3, where she won the season. She was also part of All-Stars 1 and was eliminated as a finalist. She has also appeared on Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, and World Championship.

As per Gold Derby, Jonna Mannion discussed the one mistake she made on The Challenge: USA season 2 and how she became the target among the other contestants.

“Not only was the target big because of the back-to-back wins, then they’re like, ‘Hey guys, we’re going to make you guys ride up on jet skis,’ and then the first-round draft pick. These people are already scared of me! And then they made us carry a statue of me up a mountain,” she said.

Furthermore, she spoke about Michele Fitzgerald and voting for him in the first challenge as she said:

“I wouldn’t say it’s a mistake that I regret. I probably should have waited until Episode 6. That’s when I should have pulled that move. But with all the unknown factors that we had, when I put her name into the hopper, I had no idea that they were going to bring a jumbotron to elimination.”

In addition to Mannion, the remaining cast members of The Challenge: USA season 2 include:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Monte Taylor Dusty Harris Alyssa Lopez Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Michaela Bradshaw Alyssa Snider Faysal Shafaat Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams Chanelle Howell

CBS will release the next episode of The Challenge: USA season 2 on August 17, 2023.