Why did Jonna Mannion almost quit The Challenge All-Stars 3? Alum set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA season 2 is set to premiere on August 10 on CBS. The new season will consist of 24 contestants, 18 of whom are CBS reality stars, who will compete for the coveted Challenge trophy with six MTV legends.

One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming season is Jonna Mannion, who previously appeared in various reality television shows, including various spin-offs of The Challenge. She competed and won All Stars 2 and 3, but almost quit season 3 in the middle.

During her time, Beth Stolarcyzk, another contestant, spread a rumor that she was allegedly cheating on her husband with MJ Garrett, which made her want to leave the show.

While in conversation with E! News, she said:

"I signed up for this, my family supports and backs me, but the Internet lives forever. When someone comes out and says something like that, people know have this opinion of you and it lives on."

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant has competed in nine The Challenge series in the past

The MTV legend set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2 is one of the six legends set to appear on the CBS show. She has previously competed in nine The Challenge series and won two of them.

She won All Stars 2 and 3 and was a finalist in All Stars 1. She also competed in Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, and the World Championship, and will now compete in The Challenge USA season 2.

After winning All Stars 3, she opened up about her time on the show while in conversation with EW and told the publication that she wanted to leave the show halfway through.

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant noted that she told one of the producers in the middle of the night that she didn't want to be there anymore. During the season, she won almost every daily challenge and two elimination challenges.

"Now that I can publicly talk about it, it's exciting. I feel like it hasn't really hit me yet. I'm getting a lot of really kind words and a lot of support from people. I'm just trying to soak it all in," she said at the time.

The Challenge USA contestant stated that she almost left the show early due to a rumor spread by another last member. During the conversation, she mentioned that season 3 was more difficult than All Stars 2.

"There was a point in the middle of the season, everybody saw, due to personal reasons, I just shut down and mentally didn't want to be there."

She called the situation "old-school drama" and said that rumors such as this one, which claimed that she was cheating on her husband, could affect her family, and that was the last thing she wanted to do.

She added that the producer she spoke with about leaving told her that everyone can see how far she's come and that she would regret quitting the show in the future.

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant kept at it, won the show, and is now ready to try to win the title once again. Tune in on Thursday, August 10, to watch the season premiere on CBS.