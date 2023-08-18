Is Paulie from Big Brother gay? Gender identity of the star explored amidst mass confusion

Paul "Paulie" Calafiore was one of the most memorable houseguests who appeared on CBS’ Big Brother 18. The 34-year-old is the elder brother of Big Brother 16 contestant Cody Calafiore.

It was Paulie's ability to engage in quality conversations and a unique charismatic presence that made him a heartthrob for fans. Needless to say, he was no stranger to the avid viewers of the show.

Right from the beginning of the show, Paulie showed an ability to manipulate situations and was able to assert control over the house. He was involved in multiple eliminations and formed major alliances with multiple stars. This included Zakiyah, who Paulie was especially close to. The Big Brother 18 star was the subject of multiple crazy rumors.

This included rumors about his s*xuality. While sources claimed that Paulie was homos*xual, fans were stunned when they found out about the multiple straight relationships he was known to have.

Paulie Calafiore from Big Brother 18 is not gay

While there are multiple rumors about Paulie Calafiore being homos*xual, all of the claims and rumors are completely unfounded.

Calafiore finished 8th in the show and was targeted as he posed a threat to most housemates. Since his eviction, he has appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: The Final Reckoning.

Fans of the show will not be surprised to hear that Paulie is not homos*xual, and is straight. Since his appearance on Big Brother, Paulie has been known to be in multiple relationships.

He was known to be romantically involved with fellow Big Brother 18 contestant Zakiyah Everette. Although the couple broke up in 2017, that isn't the extent of Paulie’s love life since.

He announced in January 2018 that he was in a relationship with Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby.

Hailing from Howell, NJ, Paulie still lives in his hometown. His diverse and unique personality, along with his humorous nature means that speculation about his gender identity and s*xuality has been rife.

Regardless, as his relationship history suggests, Paulie is straight. Paulie was known to have broken up with Danielle after his appearance on The Challenge. This was because Paulie met Cara Maria Sorbello while filming for the show. Despite famously having a rough start on the show, the couple is still together and very much appears to be in love.

The couple recently celebrated their five-year anniversary which led to an Instagram post from Paulie. Hence, there are simply a number of indicators about Paulie’s s*xuality. Involved in a number of relationships in the past few years with some stunning women, Paulie is not gay. The rumors about the same are unfounded and untrue.