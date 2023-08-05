Which reality show was Paulie Calafiore previously on? CBS star set to appear in The Challenge USA season 2

On August 10, 2023, CBS will premiere season 2 of The Challenge USA. Many of the contestants who will be featured this season have also appeared on shows such as The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor. To win the trophy and $250,000 prize money, contestants will compete in challenges and save themselves from elimination.

A BMX cyclist and host of The Challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and Real World/Road Rules Challenge, T.J. Lavin will host this season of The Challenge USA. Paulie Calafiore is among the 24 contestants who will be featured this season.

Paulie Calafiore has appeared in many shows, including Big Brother 18, Ex on the Beach 1, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds 2, War of the Worlds, and The Challenge: USA season 2.

Paulie Calafiore on season 2 of The Challenge USA

Apart from his reality tv shows, Paulie Calafiore, 34, is also known as a DJ. He is originally from Howell Township, New Jersey, United States. According to his Instagram account, he has 282K followers. In addition to this, he also has a brother, Cody Calafiore, who appeared on Big Brother season 16.

In addition to completing high school in New Jersey, Paulie Calafiore also studied at Rutgers University. As well as this, he was a member of the Scarlet Knights football team. He describes himself as "Driven, passionate, and quick-witted." His favorite things include:

“I love various martial arts, exercises, and instruments. I like Krav Maga the most on the martial arts side and playing the guitar on the instrument side.”

In addition to that, The Challenge USA season 2 contestant Paulie Calafiore also has a motto in his life:

“A comfort zone is a wonderful place, but nothing ever grows there.”

Paulie Calafiore also shared insights about the upcoming season of The Challenge USA during an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 11. He shared the following:

“[The] biggest fear whenever you return after a long break is, like, ‘Do I still got it? And as soon as you get done with the first daily, you’re like, ‘OK, yeah, I still got it. … I can still hang with the young kids they’re pulling in here nowadays. Ultimately, I went into this season with the mindset of like, ‘There’s always two wolves that everybody has within themselves, and you can choose to feed one or the other.’”

In addition, Paulie Calafiore mentioned:

“So, I chose to feed the one that was peaceful. Not to say that the not-peaceful one wasn’t chirping in my ear, being like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you doing?’ … I really had to keep my eye on the prize this season.”

Furthermore, when discussing his strategy for this upcoming season, he mentioned focusing on the other contestant's actions and who they are talking to. On the upcoming season of The Challenge USA, Paulie Calafiore will compete alongside the following contestants:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Michaela Bradshaw Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Dusty Harris Chanelle Howell Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Faysal Shafaat Alyssa Snider Monte Taylor Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

Fans can tune in to CBS on August 10, 2023, to see the latest episode of The Challenge USA season 2.