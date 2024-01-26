The Challenge: Home Turf trailer breakdown- 3 major takeaways

On January 29, 2024, at 8 PM ET, The Challenge: Home Turf will make its YouTube channel debut. Taking a distinct turn from its predecessors, The Challenge: Home Turf is an eight-part documentary series that delves into the personal histories of some of the most well-known The Challenge stars, including C.T. Tamburello and Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio.

The Challenge: Home Turf will document the adventures of the most accomplished Challengers as they return to their hometowns and share every aspect of their extraordinary professional lives, according to the official MTV bio.

The former cast members of reality TV are anticipated to share open and honest behind-the-scenes looks into their lives outside of the show, highlighting their fondest memories and the formative years that influenced their professional paths.

Chris CT Tamburello on The Challenge: Home Turf (Image via YouTube/@MTV's The Challenge)

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the official teaser for the upcoming episodes—which feature the stars listed above and more—was posted to YouTube. The Home Turf trailer opens with CT Tamburello saying, "This is where I grew up."

The five-time Challenge winner and former cast member of The Real World: Paris is shown reminiscing about his upbringing in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts.

The Challenge: Home Turf trailer: 3 major takeaways

The Challenge: Home Turf trailer effectively sets the tone for the upcoming docuseries, which is expected to be different compared to previous editions of the show. For starters, the upcoming installment will not feature any competitions or challenges and will rather focus on the background and upbringing of prominent The Challenge alums.

The trailer effectively uses a reflective tone replete with nostalgia as it cuts back and forth between the present-day stars and their past lives, juxtaposing their childhood photographs from time to time.

1) "This is my childhood here!"

Young Chris CT Tamburello (Image via YouTube/@MTV's The Challenge)

The trailer for The Challenge: Home Turf begins with a photograph of a young CT Tamburello, followed by his voiceover, which mentions that he grew up in the small neighborhood of Charlestown in Boston, Massachusetts.

CT then goes on to mention that the old neighborhood is now being torn up, followed by shots of old buildings being demolished. It sets the ball rolling to establish what the show will ultimately be about—the background of The Challenge alums that eventually shaped them into who they are today.

2) "I am a very vengeful bas***d!"

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio (Image via YouTube/@MTV's The Challenge)

As the trailer progresses, viewers will see the most infamous alum from The Challenge - Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio. Johnny speaks about himself and his past, dropping a truth bomb about himself being a "vengeful bas***d."

This second takeaway speaks a lot in terms of what fans of the show can expect from the upcoming episodes of The Challenge: Home Turf. Several infamous contestants' pasts will be revealed, which may help to explain some of their recent behavior on the show.

3) The home turf

The home turf (Image via YouTube/@MTV's The Challenge)

The trailer emphasizes the fact that The Challenge: Home Turf will navigate through the backgrounds of several stars from The Challenge franchise by locating them in their native background, i.e., their home turf.

Indeed, the origin stories of many of these stars will assume an added layer of relevance when offset against the places from which they originated in the first place. In the process, fans of the show can expect to be privy to several exciting details that have hitherto been unknown.

Challenge: Home Turf will premiere on January 29, 2024, at 8 PM ET on the show's official MTV YouTube channel.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here