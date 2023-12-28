Where was The Challenge season 39 filmed? Location and more details explored

The Challenge has survived the test of time, with its first season released in 1998. Season 39 of The Challenge: Battle for the New Champion marks the show's 26th year. In these 26 years, The Challenge has never failed to entice viewers with fine locations that serve as backdrops to the show.

The range of filming locations for the show extends across the globe, with previous seasons shot at places like Iceland, Thailand, the Czech Republic, and even the Dominican Republic. As viewers can't help but wonder what place the marvellous-looking backdrop could be, the filming location for the latest season has been revealed to be the city of Pula in Croatia.

Filming of The Challenge season 39

Pula in Croatia is known for the perfect combination of its Roman style of architecture lined with beautiful blue beaches, a place like no other. Its architecture is influenced by different administrations that fought for and ruled the city because of its important geographical position. The infrastructure had influences from the Romans, the Ostrogoths, the Venetians, and the Austrian Empire, which gave Pula a unique characteristic of its own.

The makers of The Challenge take location hunting as a challenge before every season as they have always come up with the most visually appealing places that are also famous among tourists. Going out of their way and shooting at a place like Reykjavik in Iceland, where they shot season 36, is a huge feat to achieve, for which the team deserves credit.

The Challenge: Battle for the New Champion episode 11

In the newest episode of season 39, Laurel Stucky and Ravyn Rochelle were seen competing in the arena after being voted out by their fellow group members. Laurel lost to Ravyn in a game called The Chain Reaction which tested their physical and problem-solving ability.

Players Darrell Taylor and Kyland Young were also seen competing for an elimination at the start of the episode. Darrell attempted to face Kyland in a game known as the Fire Walker, but unfortunately, he couldn't secure victory and had to leave the competition and go home empty-handed.

In the Daily Challenge section of the show, the players had to do an eating challenge, considered the worst of all. The players had to eat gross food like brain soup, boar snout and ear, a spicy drink, and skin and colon stew. Moriah, Colleen, Corey, and James were among the ones who won with their eating skills.

The newest episodes also saw the housemates attending a party where the dress code was tantalizing, to say the least. They all had fun and got the much-needed time to sort their misconceptions as well as plot for further episodes.

Fans also got to see a budding romance between Horacio and Nurys, and the further episodes entail their fate as a couple.

For people who want to catch the show, it airs on MTV every Wednesday at 9 pm and can also be watched on Philo, Direct TV stream, and Fubo TV a day after its release. All the episodes of the show and all the previous seasons can be watched on demand on MTV Live.