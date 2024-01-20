Brad Fiorenza net worth: How much wealth does The Challenge star have?

Brad Fiorenza is considered one of the fan-favorite players to ever compete on MTV’s beloved show, The Challenge. With nearly two decades of career in reality TV, viewers have witnessed his fiery, soft, and romantic antics on their screens. The Challenge alum recently featured as one of the elite mercenaries on the 39th season, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, of the smash-hit MTV show.

He made his debut in the TV scene on The Real World: San Diego and then jumped on to make over a dozen appearances in its competitive spinoff show, The Challenge. Owing to his significant contribution to reality TV, Brad Fiorenza’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, according to Freshers Live.

He has amassed significant wealth, which reflects his accomplishments and endeavors in the entertainment industry. Brad Fiorenza also won a whopping $75,000 during his stint on Cutthroat.

All about The Challenge star Brad Fiorenza

Besides being the champion of Cutthroat, Brad emerged as the finalists on multiple seasons of The Challenge, including The Duel, The Duel II, The Gauntlet III, and All Stars 3. Additionally, Brad has also competed on All Stars 2, Final Reckoning, Vendettas, The Ruins, The Gauntlet 2, The Inferno II, and the Battle of the Sexes 2.

He was previously married to Tori Hall. Their love story began on MTV’s The Gauntlet III in 2008, where they fell in love. They continued to compete together in The Duel II and got married in 2010. However, the couple’s wedding didn’t last long as they separated in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Brad and Tori share two sons, named Brady and Chase. Tori Hall spoke at length about her divorce from Brad in a 2018 interview with US Weekly. The reality star said:

“I think that I lost my identity when I lost my marriage. We met really young. I was 20 years old when I met him and I grew up with him. I gave him a decade of my life, a third of my life.”

The pair eventually realized that they wanted different things in life. She continued:

“When we grew up and realized the things that we wanted in life. We realized we agreed on nothing. The only thing we agree on is our two kids.”

While reflecting on how the separation has affected her mentally, Tori added:

“I’m still healing. Divorce is horrific for everybody involved. It’s the loss of identity, the loss of the person who’s still alive.”

Brad Fiorenza appears on The Challenge season 39

In season 39, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, in the episode titled El Saboteur, Brad entered the arena to go up against contestant Kyland Young, who had previously fended off elimination by all-time favorite and alum Darrell Taylor.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, the new season features 24 competitors who not only face each other but also a rotating lineup of alums in surprising elimination rounds. Brad's return to the MTV competition marked his first appearance since the 2018 Final Reckoning, although he did feature on Paramount’s All Stars 2 and All Stars 3.

In season 39, he was defeated by Kyland. Brad blamed his loss on being jet-lagged. He said:

“I have a hard time sleeping to begin with. Flying into another country and thinking you'll grab a six-hour nap before an elimination, that's ludicrous. I'd be too excited for the elimination anyways. So I was shocked to see how much more difficult it was to be a mercenary. It was much harder than I thought.”

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes weekly on Wednesdays on MTV.