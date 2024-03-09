“That money wasn’t hers”: The Challenge star C.T. Tamburello dishes on drama with M.J. on The Traitors

The Challenge legend Chris C.T. Tamburello added another win under his name earlier this week, as he and Trishelle Cannatella won Peacock's The Traitors US season 2, which aired on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Along with the MTV stars, Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid, or M.J. was also one of the finalists. However, she lost out on the grand prize when Trishelle and C.T. decided to banish her and keep the prize money for themselves.

M.J. was upset and vocal about the same during the reunion special that aired the same day. During the segment, she revealed that she blocked both the players on Instagram when they wrapped up filming and termed them "manipulative."

Meanwhile, the winners spoke to People Magazine about winning the show and the drama surrounding their decision to banish the Bravo celebrity.

"That money wasn't hers. She made it to the finals. She was close. She could see the money at the end of the table, but she didn't win the show," C.T. said.

"I don't think you need malicious attacks": The Challenge stars chime in on M.J.'s reunion remarks

Expand Tweet

The Challenge alums and The Traitors US season 2 winners spoke to Parade Magazine about winning the show and the backlash that followed. Chris C.T. Tamburello spoke about a "strong build-up" ahead of the finale.

He stated that once all the traitors were eliminated, he thought the Faithfuls won, but then they had to vote again instead of throwing pouches in the pit. C.T. added that the host Alan Cumming told them that since they started it, they had to finish it. The two were asked about M.J.'s criticism of their gameplay during the reunion special.

At the time, the eliminated contestant said:

"The traitors were eliminated, and the greedy people decided to make it a different game."

C.T. stated that MJ voted to banish her closest friend in the game, which was Sandra. He added that people you root for, don't always win:

"So yeah, you get upset. I get it, But I also think we have tougher skin because we've been doing these compensation shows for a lot longer. And so we know we can roll off of us easier. Really, there's nothing personal. I'm sorry she feels the way she feels."

Expand Tweet

Trishelle chimed in by noting that she and C.T. came from a "very brutal background" and it was hard for her to understand why Sandra was upset. However, after having the time to process the situation, the MTV star recalled her first few seasons on the competition show and noted that it used to feel terrible whenever someone would vote for her.

The Challenge star Tamburello stated that reality television looked easier than it was and splitting the money during The Traitors was "easier said than done." He noted that no matter what, someone was going to get upset. C.T. added that if he was in Mercedes Javid's place, he would have been upset as well.

Trishelle stated that although she would have been upset as well, she would "never have acted the way that MJ did at the reunion."

"Yeah, I don't think you need malicious attacks."

Expand Tweet

The Challenge stars walked away with a total of $208,100 that they split equally. Episodes of The Traitors are available to stream on Peacock.