The Traitors: What went wrong between Chris “CT” Tamburello and Lilianet Solares? Explained

The Traitors season 2 currently features one of Reality TV's most prominent stars, Chris "CT" Tamburello. The New York native is a faithful heading into episode 7 of the popular US series.

Tamburello 42, is a The Challenge veteran whose past few months have been filled with drama after he filed for divorce from Lilianet Solares. He touched on what has unfolded between the pair in a now-deleted Instagram video in April 2023 (via People):

"I'm tired of getting' dragged ... Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, and God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I've given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged? Defamation."

The couple got married in September 2016 after meeting a year earlier in Southern Florida. They gave birth to their first child Christopher Jr before tying the knot on a two-part special titled' CT's Getting Married which aired on MTV.

What went wrong between The Traitors' Chris Tamburello and Lilianet Solares

The Traitors' Chris "CT" Tamburello

Chris Tamburello filed for divorce in November 2022 and it was a difficult period for the actor and producer. He shed light on this during an interview ahead of his participation in The Challenge Double Agents Declassified (via E! News):

"The last few seasons, I wasn't in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We're separated."

The problems between Tamburello and Solares, 32, stemmed from monetary issues and the custody of Christopher Jr. They reached a temporary court agreement regarding finances and custody, with Solares conceding to move out of their shared home, per People.

Tamburello agreed to contribute to the rental property his former wife would move into. He also agreed to provide Solares with an additional $761 a month in temporary support.

However, Tamburello let loose about his ex-wife and the trouble that ensued during their volatile divorce. He accused Solares of living a secret life while they were together which included dating a stripper while they were on the brink of separation.

The Traitors star claimed that this undisclosed boyfriend was "a f---ing stripper from Magic Mike," and that he'd been paying all her bills, per People. She'd previously listed as a food and beverage manager at Magic Mike Live Miami in her Instagram bio but this information has been removed.

Solares was still married when she met Tamburello and he opined that her new boyfriend was going through the same thing (via the source above):

"The same thing she's doing to me with this new guy is the same thing I did to her first husband. I didn't know. I really didn't know she told me her ex-fiancé was cheating on her. I didn't know she was still married."

Lilianet Solares filed for sole custody of Chris Tamburello's son

Solares also filed for sole custody of Christopher Jr five months removed from the divorce. It's claimed that the former model from Cuba filed an emergency motion seeking “temporary relief to suspend all timesharing [and] for solo parental responsibility and other relief.”

However, this motion was denied during an emergency hearing on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The judge overseeing the case was quoted as saying:

"The wife’s request to suspend the Husband’s timesharing and parental responsibility is denied."

Tamburello agreed to "not discuss or make public any intimidate details regarding the parties' litigation, settlement negotiations, and minor child". He has since put his troublesome divorce to one side and is currently competing on The Traitors.

The Traitors: How is Chris Tamburello getting on?

Tamburello is faithful on The Traitors season 2 and has performed well in the role. In the latest episode, he was included in a scheme put together by Peter Weber (The Bachelorette) to try and catch a traitor.

Peter told Tamburello and traitors Dan Gheesling (Big Brother) and Parvati Shallow (Survivor) that he'd acquired the immunity-granting shield. This wasn't the case as Carsten 'Bergie' Bergensen (Love Island USA) and Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas) actually possessed the shield.

Tamburello made it through the roundtable without a vote to his name as Dan was banished and the faithful found a traitor. The Challenge veteran has only received one vote through the entire series thus far and correctly voted for Dan in the latest episode.

You can watch The Traitors season 2 episode on Friday (February 9) at 9 PM EST on Peacock TV or Paramount+.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE