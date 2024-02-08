The Challenge Season 39: Age of all contestants on the show, explored

After airing its first season in 1997, The Challenge is currently in its 39th season and has become a generational hit. Its popularity led to both its 26-year run and international adaptations of its concept.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion features a cast of 24 tough contestants sourced from the previous seasons of The Challenge who have never won the title, which makes the already competitive show even more difficult.

While watching season 39, fans wonder about the ages of the contestants on the show because the ones this season are athletic, tactical, and competitive—perfect for the frightening challenges the show is known for. They also wonder how old Horacio and Nurys are, whose romance bud is on the show, in front of the fans.

What are the ages of Horacio and Nurys of season 39 The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

The ages and hometowns of all 24 contestants are from the reports of thechallenge.fandom.com.

1) Horacio Gutiérrez (Age 27)

Horacio was born on August 8, 1996, which makes him 27 years old, and he calls El Paso, Texas, his hometown.

2) Nurys Mateo (Age 28)

Nurys Mateo was born on February 13, 1995, which makes her 28 years old. She hails from Portland, Maine, but now lives in LA.

3) Ed Eason (Age 27)

Ed was born on August 9, 1996, and is 27 years old. He comes from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

4) Big T Fazakerley (Age 32)

Big T comes from London, England, and was born on January 10, 1992, which makes her 32.

5) Michele Fitzgerald (Age 33)

Michele Fitzgerald was born on May 5, 1990, which makes her 33 years old, and hails from Freehold, New Jersey.

6) Asaf Goren (Age 32)

Asaf is 32 years old. He was born on September 1, 1991, and his hometown is Tel Aviv, Israel.

7) Jessica Brody (Age 35)

Jessica was born on New Year's Eve, December 31, 1988, which gives her the age of 35 years. Jessica, the Australian reality star, calls Melbourne, Australia, her hometown.

8) Callum Izzard (Age 28)

Callum hails from Sheffield, Yorkshire, and was born on February 23, 1995, which makes him 28 years old.

9) Moriah Jadea (Age 27)

Moriah Jadea was born on April 6, 1996, which makes her 27 years old. Her hometown is Orlando, Florida.

10) Jujuy Jiménez (Age 33)

Jujuy's name comes from the place she calls her hometown, San Pedro de Jujuy, which is an Argentinian province. Her birthdate is January 23, 1991, which makes her 33 years old.

11) Olivia Kaiser (Age 31)

Olivia Kaiser hails from Anchorage, Alaska, and was born on July 12, 1992, which makes her 31 years old.

12) Corey Lay (Age 33)

Corey was born on August 15, 1990, making him 33 years old. He comes from Seattle, Washington.

13) James Lock (Age 37)

James is the oldest contestant of the lot on The Challenge but is on par with the young contenders. Born on December 6, 1986, James comes from England, as his hometown is London.

14) Berna Canbeldek (Age 33)

Berna hails from Berlin, Germany, and is 33 years old because she was born on August 29, 1990.

15) Hughie Maughan (Age 29)

Hughie's birthdate is July 3, 1994, which makes him 29 years old. Hugie is Irish because he hails from Dublin, Ireland.

16) Emanuel Neagu (Age 27)

Born on September 6, 1996, Emanuel is 27 years old. He calls Cocorâstii Colt, Romania, his hometown.

17) Chauncey Palmer (Age 25)

Chauncey is from Randolph, Massachusetts, and was born on January 6, 1999, making him 25 years old.

18) Melissa Reeves (Age 31)

Melissa was born on April 28, 1992, and is 31 years old. She is also one of the many British contestants on The Challenge, as she hails from Liverpool, England.

19) Ravyn Rochelle (Age 27)

Coming from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ravyn is 27 years old, as she was born on January 29, 1997.

20) Colleen Schneider (Age 28)

According to gossipnextdoor.com, Colleen Schneider from The Challenge was born in 1995, making her 28 years old. Like her co-star Berna, Colleen also hails from Germany, but from a different city called Cologne.

21) Jay Starrett (Age 34)

Jay calls Fort Lauderdale, Florida, his hometown, and was born on June 3, 1989, which makes him 34 years old in 2024.

22) Ciarran Stott (Age 29)

Ciarran was born on September 30, 1994, which makes him 29 years old. His hometown is Darwin, Northern Territory.

23) Kyland Young (Age 32)

Born on July 13, 1991, Kyland Young is 32 years old. He calls San Bernardino, California, his hometown.

24) Zara Zoffany (Age 29)

Zara comes to The Challenge all the way from Monaco and is 29 years old because she was born on March 2, 1994.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion is very close to its two-part finale. Episode 18, titled Beginning of the End, airs on February 14, and Episode 19, Only One Gets the Crown, airs on February 21, on MTV, from 8 p.m. onwards.

