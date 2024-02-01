Who is The Challenge star Horacio Gutierrez Jr. dating? Details explored

Horacio Gutierrez first appeared on The Challenge in season 38, Ride or Dies, and quickly became popular because of his charms, coupled with his humble demeanor. He was partnered with Olivia Kaiser on that season, but their connection was seemingly platonic.

Later, he seemingly made a connection with Nurys Mateo, who debuted on season 38 of The Challenge, alongside Horacio. Season 39, The Battle for a New Champion, saw the duo return as a couple.

The cutthroat The Challenge environment has seen quite a few love stories, and this one is no exception. The duo, who competed against each other in the previous season, is now set to move in together.

Who is Horacio Gutierrez's girlfriend Nurys Mateo?

Nurys Mateo was born on February 13, 1995, which makes her 28 years old. She hails from Portland, Maine, and was a reality TV star long before her appearance on season 38 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. However, before garnering this fame, Nurys worked as a nurse.

Nurys started off her TV career with two dating-related reality TV shows, namely, Are You The One? and Ex On The Beach. While she did land a few matches on these shows, none of them stuck in the long run.

Nurys also shot to fame because of her appearances in music videos of popular artists. She starred in Cardi B's Up, Chris Brown and Young Thug's Go Crazy, Quincy's Ayo, and Megan Thee Stallion's Body, among others.

Her ex-boyfriend, Nelson, was also her partner on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, where she met Horacio.

Horacio Gutierrez and Nurys Mateo's viral lap dance clip and their revelation of moving in together

Fans couldn't keep quiet when they found out their favorite stars were dating on the ongoing season of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion. The show's official Instagram page also uploaded a clip of Nurys giving a lap dance to Horacio, which ended up going viral.

The relationship was slowly disclosed with Nurys dropping hints on her Instagram. On a Q&A session on her handle, Nurys answered fans' questions about her career and love life.

She said that currently, they are in a long-distance relationship, with Horacio returning to her in Los Angeles, only after finishing the filming of All-Stars Exatlon Estados Unidos, after which they plan on moving in together in Texas.

Later, Nurys' announcement of them hoping to move in together further heightened their popularity as a couple.

The Challenge: The Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV, every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.