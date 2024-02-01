How old is Olivia Kaiser? Meet The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 contestant

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion star Olivia Ann Kaiser is no stranger to the realm of reality television. She was a contestant on The Challenge season 38 and made it to the finals of Ride or Die as a rookie. She has also appeared in Love Island USA season 3 in 2021. Born in Anchorage, Alaska on July 12, 1992, Olivia Ann Kaiser is 32 years old.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion contestant Olivia Kaiser was a rookie on The Challenge and had managed to accomplish something very few have done before: she made it to the finals.

Along with her companion Horacio Gutierrez, Olivia has consistently proved her worth throughout the season. They defeated three veteran-led teams in multiple eliminations to secure their place in the championship game.

Olivia Kaiser alongside Korey Gandy emerged victorious from Love Island USA Season 3. Olivia was initially partnered with Javonny Vega, but by day seventeen, she had broken up with him in order to go on the show alone.

After the breakup, she went back to the villa and, on day 29, she got back together with Korey.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion contestant Olivia Kaiser is a cosmetologist

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion contestant Olivia Kaiser is a licensed cosmetologist who owns her own business by the name of Liv Beautifully. She is an expert in permanent cosmetics, and her business is based in Arizona, as per a report by Hollywood Life.

Olivia offers a range of services, from lip blushing, ombre powder brows, top and bottom eyeliner, and eyebrow micro-blading. According to LinkedIn, Olivia attended Trendsetters School of Cosmetology and graduated at the top of her class. She is certified in permanent makeup.

Olivia currently resides in Arizona, but she is from Alaska. She attended the University of Anchorage Alaska from 2011-2013 and received her Associate’s Degree in the Performing Arts. Olivia was also the second runner-up in the Ms. Alaska pageant in 2013.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion contestant Olivia Kaiser's relationship updates and more

During the first part of the season, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion contestant Olivia Kaiser and Javonny Vega embarked on their Love Island adventure together. But it was the turn of events surrounding Casa Amor that made Olivia reconsider her relationship with Korey.

According to Fresherslive, Olivia and Korey developed into a solid couple after deciding to take a chance on their love, which culminated in their winning spot in the Love Island USA season three finale.

In the framework of the reality show, their choice to split the $100,000 grand prize signified the successful conclusion of their adventure and emphasized the erratic and transforming nature of love.

However, only a few months after winning Love Island USA Season 3, Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser called it quits in 2021. As per reports by Fresherslive, the news was announced by the 30-year-old rental car agent Korey, who disclosed that the couple's choice to call it quits was mutual.

The couple found it difficult to deal with the intricacies of life outside the villa, despite their camaraderie on the program. The news of their split surprised fans who had only been watching their on-screen romance for a few weeks.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs news episodes every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on MTV.